Breastmilk boosts baby's gut health: Know which diseases risk go down and what to eat to increase milk supply

Gut wellness gets a lot of attention in health discourse because of its value and how well-connected it is with other bodily functions, be it cognitive functions through the gut-brain axis or the likelihood of falling sick via the gut-immune axis. In other words, good gut health is the foundation of overall health. And gut health's influence begins right after birth. With breast milk being the only source of nutrition for the baby in the first few months, it plays a big role in shaping the gut's microbiota, thereby laying the groundwork for long-term wellness too for the baby.

To better understand the vital role the breast milk plays for gut health for the baby, Dr Abhilipsa Acharya, consultant paediatric and neonatologist at Manipal Hospital in Bhubaneshwar, told HT Lifestyle that indeed the first few years are crucial for the baby's gut development and breastfeeding is one of the potent factors influencing this process.

Breastmilk contains probiotics?

Probiotics are often in the spotlight in gut health-related talks. Yoghurt and other fermented foods like kimchi, kefir are recommended as they benefit the live gut bacteria. But here's the twist, a mother's breastmilk too has a lot of nutrients, and some of them mimic the properties of probiotics.

Dr Acharya revealed the nutritional profile of breastmilk for babies and said, “Breastmilk is more than just food. It is a living fluid, rich in nutrients, antibodies, and beneficial microbes. It contains human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), which act as prebiotics—nourishing the good bacteria in the baby’s gut. Additionally, it contains the good bacteria themselves, which gives the baby's microbiome the proper microbial foundation right away.”

And the nutritional properties are not generic either, as Dr Acharya reminded that breast milk is remarkably unique and tailored for each mother and baby.

Transfer of bacteria from mother's skin

Here's where it gets even more interesting. How a mother feeds her baby influences the gut, too. As per Dr Acharya, direct breastfeeding (instead of bottle) transfers bacteria from the mother's skin.

He added, “Nearly 10% of the bacteria a baby receives during feeding comes from the skin around the mother's areola. This close contact transfers live bacteria and supports the development of a balanced gut microbiota."

Protection for baby's health in future

Now, why is maintaining good gut health right from the beginning important? A robust gut microbiome (the live community of microorganisms in the gut) helps protect against many diseases and conditions, too.

The neonatologist added, “A strong gut microbiome in infancy can offer long-term protection against chronic conditions such as asthma, obesity, eczema, and inflammatory bowel disease.” Along with these benefits, breastfed babies are also healthier, less likely to need frequent hospital visits because of wheezing and respiratory concerns. Digestion also improves with direct feeding.

What to eat for better milk production?

Now that you are aware of the unique properties of breast milk along with the robust protection it offers for the baby's health, let's see how mothers can increase breast milk supply. There are certain foods that help boost it.

Sonali Shivlani, Consultant- Prenatal, Lactation & Pediatric Nutrition Counsellor at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, shared with HT Lifestyle that milk production is based on hormonal changes, suggesting that diet needs to be fine-tuned to support these hormonal shifts of progesterone and estrogen.

So, do you need any special diet to enhance milk production? Addressing this doubt and revealing general nutritional recommendations, Sonali explained, “There are no special dietary indications, but keep the basics in mind - high protein, high fibre, calcium and good fats. In addition, ensure that you take all your prenatal supplements. It is recommended to take an omega-3 supplement as well as take foods rich in omega-3 3 such as walnuts, avocados, olives, flax seeds, chia seeds, etc. The same diet can be followed in the post-partum period. Increase fluid intake to about 12 glasses or 3 litres while you are breastfeeding.”

Here are some of the foods she recommended adding to the postpartum diet:

Fenugreek in the form of leaves or seeds

Cumin seeds

⁠Moringa powder or leaves

Edible gum

Coconut

Mix of dry fruits and nuts

Mix of seeds

Ghee in moderation (replace regular refined oil with ghee)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.