Oncologist lists 10 red flags of childhood cancer: Fever, lumps, fatigue, headache and more

While childhood cancer is not that common, knowing the early signs help in prompt medical intervention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sumanth Kumar Mallupattu, senior consultant medical oncologist and haemato oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “When children get cancer, it is usually due to spontaneous cancer-causing DNA changes inside cells, meaning it develops randomly. The most prevalent childhood cancers are not hereditary or brought on by the actions of the child or parents. Since many childhood cancer symptoms can be mistaken for other conditions, it is important for parents to spot any unusual or persistent symptoms.” Also read | Oncologist debunks 5 myths about childhood cancer: Is it always fatal? Persistent fever without a known cause can be a sign of childhood cancer.(Image by Pixabay)

Dr. Sumanth Kumar Mallupattu further shared the early warning signs of childhood cancer that parents should be aware of:

1. A persistent and unexplained fever

Although children frequently have fevers from illnesses, a prolonged or persistent fever without a known cause could be a sign of a more serious condition, such as lymphoma or leukaemia.

2. Unexpected loss of weight

Unexpected weight reduction without dietary or exercise modifications may be cause for concern. Children with cancer may lose their appetite and lose weight quickly.

3. Unusual swelling or lumps

Swollen lymph nodes or tumours may be the cause of painless lumps or swelling, particularly in the neck, abdomen, groin, or underarms.

4. Prolonged weakness or fatigue

Leukaemia or other blood and bone marrow cancers may cause excessive fatigue, odd complexion, or a loss of energy that does not go away with rest.

5. Vomiting and headaches

Regular headaches should be examined by a physician since they may indicate a brain tumour, particularly if they happen in the morning and are followed by vomiting.

Know the early signs of childhood cancer.

6. Pain or swelling in the abdomen

Unusual abdominal lumps or persistent swelling, occasionally accompanied by pain, may be signs of kidney or liver tumours (including Wilms' tumour) or other organs.

7. Vision changes or white glow in the eye

Retinoblastoma, an eye cancer, is detected in thousands of young children worldwide each year. This condition, which affects both eyes simultaneously, is the most prevalent kind of eye cancer. Eye abnormalities like shadows forming inside the pupil or a white glow that appears when light penetrates into the pupil are symptoms. Additionally, parents and care givers should keep an eye out for vision issues or pain, swelling, or redness in one or both eyes.

8. Sweats at night

Even though it has nothing to do with infections or overheating, excessive nocturnal sweating might occasionally be connected to tumours like lymphoma.

9. Constant joint or bone pain or swelling over bone

Chronic pain in joint or bone, or any swelling over bone particularly in the absence of an obvious injury, may be an early indicator of osteosarcoma, ewings sarcoma or leukaemia.

10. Simple bleeding or bruising

Low platelet counts, which are frequently observed in leukaemia, may be indicated by bleeding gums, frequent nosebleeds, or severe bruising from small injuries or spontaneous bleeding spots over skin.

