Oncologist debunks 5 myths about childhood cancer: Is it always fatal?

Childhood cancer is shrouded in myths and misconceptions, which delay diagnosis and treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ramana Gogi, principal consultant - medical oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said, “The myths surrounding childhood cancer can create unnecessary fear or, worse, delay timely diagnosis and treatment. Doctors emphasise that informed awareness is the first step toward better outcomes.” Also read | Doctor breaks down the real cause of cancer in children: 4 things every parent should know Myths surrounding childhood cancer can create unnecessary fear .

Dr Ramana Gogi further busted several myths:

Myth 1: Childhood cancer is extremely rare, so it can’t happen to my child

Fact: While childhood cancers are less common than adult cancers, they are not as rare as many believe. In fact, cancer is one of the leading causes of disease-related deaths in children. Knowing this doesn’t mean parents should panic, but it underscores the importance of paying attention to persistent, unusual symptoms.

Myth 2: Childhood cancers are caused by lifestyle choices

Fact: Unlike many adult cancers, childhood cancers are rarely linked to diet, environment, or habits. Most cases occur due to genetic changes or factors beyond anyone’s control. This means parents should not blame themselves; nothing in routine parenting causes cancer.

Childhood cancer is not always fatal.(Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels)

Myth 3: Symptoms are obvious and easy to spot

Fact: Many childhood cancers mimic common illnesses. Fatigue, fevers, bone pain, or bruising are often brushed off as infections, growth pains, or clumsiness. The reality is that symptoms can be subtle, which is why persistent, or unusual patterns need medical evaluation. Also read | Childhood Cancer: Early signs of cancer in kids that every parent should know

Myth 4: Cancer in children is always fatal

Fact: This is one of the most damaging misconceptions. With advances in treatment, survival rates for many childhood cancers have improved dramatically. For some types, survival exceeds 80 percent. Early detection and specialised pediatric oncology care make a significant difference.

Myth 5: Treatment for childhood cancer is the same as for adults

Fact: Children are not small adults. Their bodies, metabolism, and long-term needs are different. Pediatric oncology teams tailor therapies to minimise side effects while maximising cure rates. In many cases, children tolerate treatments better than adults.

“Childhood cancer is frightening, but knowledge empowers families. Dispelling myths helps parents focus on what truly matters: recognising persistent warning signs, seeking timely care, and trusting that today’s treatments offer children not just survival, but the chance for a healthy future,” the oncologist added. Also read | It’s not just a fever: Doctor says these 13 could be first signs of cancer in your child

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.