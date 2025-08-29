Doctor alerts young adults about brain fog and explains why it is not ‘casual’

Young adults have a very hectic lifestyle. Because of this, doctors see many major health consequences, whether it is the surge of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes or weakening emotional states like burnout. For the latter, doctors have lately been noticing another cognitive concern. Young adults are lately experiencing 'brain fog.'(PC: Shutterstock)

Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, Senior Consultant at Apollo Clinics, Velachery, told us that it is brain fog. This term right now is thrown around very casually in everyday lingo. But he told HT Lifestyle that it should not be used so casually. He said, “It’s used as a vague, non-clinical term. Often, it’s not just one thing but a mix of stress, burnout, fatigue, or lifestyle imbalance. A consultation with a psychiatrist can help pinpoint whether it’s attentional dysfunction, mood disorder, or early cognitive changes.”

Your brain fog is not usual spacing out in a client meeting because it is boring, but an indicator of a bigger health concern, like a symptom. Brain fog basically clouds up your thoughts, you are confused, unable to concentrate, slow thought processing and so on. While it may seem like your regular afternoon slump, don't mistake brain fog as something ‘casual.’

Seconding this, Dr Rajkumar confirmed that brain fog may actually hint at an underlying issue like Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or an early Neurocognitive Disorder (NCD).

Habits young adults should maintain in their 20s for good brain health

Cycling at the gym is an aerobic exercise.(Shutterstock)

Brain fog can be combatted with the help of brain-friendly activities, while paying closer attention to some risk factors. Here are some things you need to note in your twenties, as suggested by Dr Rajkumar:

Stay mentally active through lifelong learning

Exercise regularly, especially aerobic workouts

Treat hearing loss early with aids if needed

Monitor and manage hypertension and diabetes

Avoid smoking and harmful alcohol use

Address depression promptly

Prioritise sleep and treat sleep apnea if present

Limit air pollution exposure when possible

Maintaining a good lifestyle helps prevent neurodegenerative risks, as he added that 40% of dementia cases are linked to modifiable risk factors.

Warning signs later in life

Brain fog can also be a sign of neurodegenerative diseases. As people age, concerns about neurodegenerative diseases like dementia increase. Symptoms may start as simple forgetfulness, which can make it difficult to distinguish from normal ageing as middle-aged adults too are forgetful. So the question then becomes- how do you know if it’s normal ageing or something more serious?

Dr Rajkumar listed these warning signs, distinguishing from normal traits of ageing:

Repeating the same questions

Forgetting familiar faces

Struggling with common daily tasks

Confusion about time or place

Misplacing well-known objects repeatedly

The most prominent indicator is if these signs become persistent. Dr. Rajkumar recommends visiting a doctor, and for diagnosis, he said, “We use MoCA and ACE-III tools for screening and, in some cases, advanced lobar function tests to catch issues early.”

Here are the more vulnerable people who need to get their ‘brain fog’ checked as Dr Rajkumar shared:

Adults over 60

Stroke or head injury survivors

People with diabetes or hypertension

Those with depression, hearing loss, or social isolation

Anyone with a family history of dementia



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.