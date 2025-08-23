Bowel cancer in young adults: Oncologist shares 5 causes behind disturbing trend

For decades, bowel cancer has been associated with older adults. However, in the recent times, there has been a disturbing shift in the occurrence of bowel cancer among people under the age of 50. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Richu Sharma, consultant medical oncologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, “Changing diets, reduced physical activity, and limited awareness about early symptoms may be contributing to this trend. As a result, many younger patients are diagnosed at more advanced stages, when treatment becomes more complex.” Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 4 bowel cancer symptoms to look out for: Persistent bloating to night sweats Abdominal pain is one of the early signs of bowel cancer.(Shutterstock)

Causes of bowel cancer in young adults:

Dr Richu Sharma further explained the key factors that contribute to this trend:

1. Dietary shifts and processed foods: High intake of fast food, sugary drinks, and ultra-processed products combined with low fiber intake may disrupt gut health and promote inflammation.

2. Obesity and inactivity: Increasing rates of obesity and sedentary lifestyles contribute to chronic inflammation, which is linked to cancer development.

3. Gut microbiome changes: An imbalance of gut bacteria, often due to diet, antibiotics, or environmental factors, may play a role. Some bacteria that produce harmful toxins appear more frequently in younger patients.

4. Environmental exposures: Chemicals, microplastics, and pollutants may interfere with hormones and affect metabolism, potentially influencing cancer risk.

5. Genetic Predisposition: Family history and inherited conditions like Lynch syndrome or familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) can significantly raise the risk of early-onset colorectal cancer, especially when screening is delayed.

Early warning signs to watch out for:

Blood in stool or rectal bleeding

Persistent changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation, or narrower stools)

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue and anemia

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Tips to prevent the early onset of bowel cancer:

While not all cases of bowel cancer are preventable, making informed lifestyle choices can significantly reduce your risk.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber supports gut health, while limiting red and processed meats may lower cancer risk.

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption also plays a critical role in prevention.

- Staying physically active and maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce inflammation and support overall metabolic health.

It's important to understand your family history and discuss any concerns with your doctor, as genetics can influence your risk.

Never ignore persistent symptoms; early detection through timely medical evaluation can be life-saving.

