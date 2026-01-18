Cardiologist with 20 years of experience shares 3 best biomarkers that reveal how long you are going to live

Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, has identified three key markers that can predict longevity more effectively than almost any other metric. In an Instagram video shared on January 17, he explains what these numbers reveal and what needs to be addressed when one or more of them is out of range.

Not every health number tells the full story about your body - but a few key markers can offer powerful clues about how long and how well you’re likely to live. Rather than focusing on isolated readings or short-term targets, these indicators reflect the deeper systems that govern recovery, stress resilience, and cardiovascular efficiency - the foundations of long-term health and longevity .

Best numbers to estimate longevity According to Dr Bhojraj, three key numbers offer the best insight into your longevity: resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and blood pressure. These markers offer insight into how efficiently your cardiovascular and nervous systems are truly functioning.

The cardiologist explains, “A low resting heart rate tells me your heart is efficient. A high HRV tells me your nervous system is adaptable. Healthy blood pressure tells me your blood vessels aren’t under constant strain.”

What these markers indicate Dr Bhojraj explains that these markers reflect how effectively the body handles stress, recovers during rest, regulates inflammation, and delivers oxygen - all of which play a crucial role in cardiovascular health, stress resilience, and the risk of cardiac events.

He states, “Together, these three numbers reveal how well your body recovers, handles stress, regulates inflammation, and delivers oxygen to your brain and muscles. They’re strongly associated with: Cardiovascular fitness, Biological age, Resilience to stress, Risk of cardiac events.”

What regulates them? The cardiologist explains that these markers are regulated by nervous system balance, metabolic health, and cellular recovery. When one of them is out of tune, it often signals an underlying issue with these regulators, which is why he recommends addressing the root cause rather than just the numbers.

Dr Bhojraj highlights, “And if one (or more) of these numbers is off? That’s not a discipline problem. It’s a signal. Because more cardio isn’t the answer. And another restrictive diet usually isn’t either. What actually moves these numbers is addressing the real drivers: Nervous system regulation, metabolic health, cellular recovery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.