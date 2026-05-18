Want to control blood pressure naturally? Heart surgeon shares the first steps you should know

High blood pressure is often called a silent killer because it can quietly damage the heart and blood vessels without showing obvious symptoms. While medication is sometimes necessary, certain lifestyle changes can play a major role in naturally managing blood pressure levels. Dr Verma highlights key lifestyle adjustments to control blood pressure naturally. (Pexel)

Dr Subodh Verma, cardiac surgeon and Professor at the University of Toronto, shares in his May 15 Instagram post practical habits that may help keep hypertension under control without relying entirely on medicines. (Also read: Is pancreatic cancer hiding in plain sight? Gastroenterologist explains the silent red flags most people ignore )

How to manage high blood pressure Managing high blood pressure does not always begin with medication, as consistent and disciplined lifestyle changes can play a powerful role in bringing blood pressure levels under control, explains Dr Verma. He stresses that for many people, especially those in the early stages of hypertension or with borderline readings, the first and most effective step is often correcting everyday habits that silently impact heart health over time.

“Well, start with the fundamentals. Reduce sodium or salt intake. Move your body most days. Increase your physical activity. Lose even a small amount of weight. Limit alcohol intake. Prioritise your sleep and manage your stress. Now, these aren't small changes. They can lower blood pressure significantly. And for many patients, this is where treatment actually starts before medications. Control the basics and you can really change your outcome,” he says.