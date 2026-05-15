Is pancreatic cancer hiding in plain sight? Gastroenterologist explains the silent red flags most people ignore

“The pancreas controls insulin, so a tumor can disrupt this before any other symptom appears,” Dr. Sethi notes. A sudden diagnosis of diabetes later in life may sometimes be linked to underlying pancreatic changes.

“Mild back discomfort, new onset diabetes, and subtle weight loss, none of these scream cancer ,” he explains. These vague symptoms are frequently ignored or mistaken for everyday health issues.

“By the time most people feel something, the cancer has already been growing silently for years,” says Dr. Sethi. Early-stage pancreatic cancer often develops without any noticeable pain, making it difficult to detect.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, shares in his May 14 Instagram post a startling reality about pancreatic cancer that many people are unaware of. (Also read: Are you ignoring early heart warning signs? Cardiologist shares what to know before turning 50 )

Pancreatic cancer is often called one of the most silent and aggressive cancers, mainly because its early signs are so easy to miss or mistake for something minor like digestion issues or fatigue. Many people don’t realise how quickly it can progress without obvious warning symptoms.

4. Yellowing of the skin is often the first visible sign Painless jaundice can occur when a tumor blocks the bile duct. However, as Dr. Sethi points out, “this is already a late signal,” meaning the disease has often progressed significantly by this stage.

5. Floating or oily stools are often ignored for months “When the pancreas stops producing enzymes properly, fat passes undigested, that is a sign,” he explains. This symptom is frequently overlooked or not linked to pancreatic health.

6. Family history dramatically increases your risk “One first-degree relative with pancreatic cancer raises your risk 2 to 5 times, two relatives raises it over 6 times. Genetic counseling matters,” says Dr. Sethi, highlighting the importance of family medical history.

7. Chronic pancreatitis is one of the biggest risk factors Long-term inflammation of the pancreas can significantly increase risk. “It’s not just painful, it can become cancerous over time,” he warns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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