Pancreatic cancer research hits major milestone: What is the disease and how to tell the signs?

Pancreatic cancer is one deadliest forms of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, although it ranks only as the 12th most common cancer globally, its mortality rate is shockingly high, making it the sixth leading cause of cancer-related deaths. There are many reasons why the death rates are high, from late detection, aggressive nature, to resistance to most treatments.



But there's good news: Spanish scientists made a major breakthrough in pancreatic cancer research in mice, where a triple-drug therapy eliminated tumours by targeting the KRAS pathway. Why is this significant? The tumours in mice disappeared without any major side effects. Usually, cancer-related treatments come with adverse side effects too, which worsen health, but this development is optimistic. The study was published on PNAS on December 2, 2025.

Let's take a closer look at what this breakthrough involves, as well as some early pancreatic cancer symptoms you need to watch out for. Since the death rate is high, early detection is crucial to ensure timely treatment.

What did the study find? The research studied a specific form of pancreatic cancer- Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). This type of pancreatic cancer, as per the researchers, have very low survival rate. So in the previous research, the scientists attempted to treat the tumours with RAS inhibitors. The tumours developed because of the mutation sin the KRAS gene. But the main problem with this treatment was that tumours would very quickly develop resistance, despite showing promise in the beginning. This deems single-drug therapies ineffective.

But what did this new research find? Based on what the study revealed, the scientist targeted multiple pathways instead of just blocking the KRAS pathway, like the previous therapies. This treatment used a triple-drug therapy where a three-drug combination was used. This eliminated tumours in the mouse without any sign of tumour resistance in over 200 days after administering the drugs. This treatment is noteworthy as the triple-dug combination indicated safety, suggesting there were no severe side effects.



This is a major milestone and step forward in pancreatic cancer research, as pancreatic cancer tumours often become drug resistant, but the study provides hope that by attacking multiple KRAS pathways at the same time, the tumours can be eliminated. It opens new doors for better treatments and enhanced survival rates, too.