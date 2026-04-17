Hyderabad doctor warns '70% protein powders are fake': If you're diabetic or have high blood pressure...

Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist, raised the alarm regarding the safety and purity of the country’s most popular protein supplements. Citing a recent analysis of the industry, Dr Reddy took to Instagram on April 14 to reveal a troubling statistic. "70 percent protein powders are fake," she shared, specifically referencing a study that tested 36 of India’s leading protein supplements. Also read | Cardiologist with 40 years of experience explains why Indian women need to plan their protein intake; shares what to eat Dr Reddy stresses the importance of hydration, fibre intake, and personalised nutrition plans for effective protein powder use, especially for those with chronic health issues. (Freepik)

Contamination and mislabeling According to Dr Reddy, the issue isn't just a lack of nutritional value, but the presence of literal toxins. In her caption, she noted that while many are mislabeled, the physical contents of the tubs are often far more dangerous.

"70 percent were mislabeled. 14 per cent contained heavy metals, fungal toxins, or pesticide residues," Dr Reddy wrote, adding, "You trust your protein to make you healthier, but your body might be struggling to handle it — not because protein is bad, but because your routine around it is incomplete."

'The protein you trust might be harming you' In an accompanying video, Dr Reddy shifted the focus from the product to the consumer's lifestyle, arguing that many people are sabotaging their own health through poor habits.

She shared that the human body is not a simple machine that converts powder to muscle without the proper environment: "Your body isn’t a calculator, it’s a system — and it only works when everything is balanced... the protein you trust might be the thing harming you. I want you to understand that the protein itself is not the problem. What you're doing around it is."

Dr Reddy identified three primary failures in the average fitness enthusiast's routine:

⦿ Dehydration: "You're drinking two scoops of whey protein but barely two glasses of water. Protein needs water to metabolise. Without it, your kidneys are working overtime for no reason."

⦿ Lack of fibre: "You're hitting 100 grams of protein but almost eating no fibre. That protein sits in your gut, undigested, fermenting, causing the bloating you blame on the protein itself."

⦿ Blind macro-counting: “You're following some influencer macro calculator without asking: How much do I actually move? How intense is my workout? Eating more protein than your body uses doesn't build more muscle. It just creates more waste that your body organs have to clean up.”