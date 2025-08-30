Fitness coach reveals 5 ways to 'get enough protein for the rest of your life': Identify better sources to supplements

Protein has become a cult classic among fitness enthusiasts because of its non-negotiable role in strengthening muscles, supporting bone health, and maintaining energy levels. And even otherwise, protein's mention for maintaining good health is quite widespread. But here's a reality check- your protein intake needs to be sustainable, it’s not just about a few months, but about building a natural dietary habit that lasts for decades, becoming a seamless part of everyday life. Try to add protein in your every meal.(Shutterstock)

So how do you go about it, making it a normal instinct so that you stop treating it as a chore and instead naturally include it in your daily routine?

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who regularly shares fitness tips with his Instagram community, in an August 20 post, addressed this concern many people may have. To make regular protein intake sustainable across decades, he highlighted some strategies that simplify it over time.

Here are the 5 strategies Raj listed:

1. Every meal should have some form of protein

The first step is to make protein a part of your regular meals, not like an addition, but fundamentally integral to the dish you have, irrespective of what you eat and where you eat.

The coach added, “Make sure your every meal you eat contains some form of protein. What protein doesn't matter, how much doesn't matter- just make sure there is some form of protein in any meal that you eat.”

Protein should not be skipped, and it’s important to include it in some form at every meal, wherever you are. He said, “It could be breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack at home, outside in your city, outside your city, does not matter- make sure it is a part of your meal.”

2. Get accustomed to better protein sources

The next step is to ensure you are choosing the right sources. Raj advised identifying the right sources, depending on whether you are veg or non-veg.

He elaborated, "Identify protein sources that are actually rich in protein, based on your dietary constraints and make them a part of your day. For instance, if you are a meat eater, eggs, meat, sea food all that is great. But if you are a vegetarian, you need to eat low-fat cheeses, tofu, tempeh, soya chunks, things like that. You may not be used to it but try to identify them and include them, get used to them."

Often vegetarians, especially Indians, struggle with low protein intake as the sources are commonly thought to be pulses, but they may not be sufficient. This is why Raj stressed the fact that you need to adjust to the protein sources as per your dietary restrictions, even if foods like tempeh, tofu are new to you.

3. Protein not as a side to your main dish

Are you the one who includes boiled eggs alongside your main plate, holding your nose, and quickly eating them just to get it over with? If so, one reason your protein intake may fall short is that protein is treated as a side dish. The fitness coach also pointed out this issue.

He said, "Make these protein-rich options a part of your meal, not just a side where you are force-fitting it into your meal. That means don't create a protein-free meal and then have protein on the side and think okay, I just have to somehow eat the protein, then I can enjoy my protein-free meal."

Suggesting the solution, he continued, "Instead, try and make it a part of the meal, how do you include it in the recipes, that is the only way to make a part of your life in the long term."

So instead, try adding egg or whatever protein you have as one of the ingredients, like egg bhurji with green veggies to pair with your ragi roti.

4. Supplement when necessary

Now there are possibilities of falling behind your recommended protein intake despite diligent meal planning. Raj suggested taking a supplement to fill this gap.

He said, “If you are doing the first three steps and you are still not getting enough protein, you most definitely should supplement. This is precisely why supplements exist. So don't fight it. Don't overthink it. Try to get protein from real food if you are not able to supplement wisely.”

5. Track but don't obsess

While tracking your protein makes you aware of the protein amount you are consuming every day, hyperfixating on it may backfire. The fitness coach warned that constantly counting every last protein gram. It will just make you paranoid.

Raj said,“You should know how much protein you are getting. It is important because you are not getting enough of it, so maybe once a month or once in two months, do a breakdown and understand how much protein you are getting in grams, but don't get into the habit of counting protein grams every day.”

He instead suggested including protein in every meal, adopting a structure rather than measuring the numbers all the time. And every couple of months, the daily meals' protein amount can be checked, not every other day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.