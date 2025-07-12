Protein idli mix to cookies: Nutritionist decodes fortified foods and whether you actually need them

Protein is touted as a non-negotiable essential because of benefits like muscle repair, better weight loss results, and overall health. Often, there's a recommended daily protein intake to maintain your fitness. Protein boosters like protein powders and energy bars are available to reach the goal intake. But still, these may not be enough in the face of growing demand due to rising health consciousness among people, causing protein to find its way into everyday foods and pushing the category of protein-fortified products into the spotlight (and where there's demand, there's supply). Even beyond protein bars, protein has found a strong footing in everyday foods.(Shutterstock)

These are called protein-fortified foods, and they are regular food items but come with additional protein. But is it really necessary for you to swap your grocery staples with alternatives, like high-protein idli mixes or cereal? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Navneet Kaur, nutritionist and dietetics at Nutrabay, explained why protein-fortified foods are growing in the market and whether everyone needs them or not.

Explaining the growing presence of protein in everyday food products in the market, she said,“There is a boom in new food products that try to slip in more protein content into our regular meals and snacks. We are no longer just talking about protein powders and bars; the market has literally exploded with an incredible array of protein-fortified staples. Think high-protein dosa batter, protein-enriched oats, high-protein idli mix, protein-packed chips, cookies and even high-protein roti mix. Such diversification speaks to how responsive the food industry is to consumer demand: protein accessibility is easier than ever before.”

What caused the rise of protein-fortified foods?

There are many organic sources of protein, but because of convenience protein-fortified foods are consumed.(Shutterstock)

When there are already ample natural sources of protein available for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, then what's really driving the growing demand for protein-fortified foods?

Sharing insights on why protein-fortified foods are becoming prominent, Navneet said, “In our hurried, time-is-of-the-essence lifestyle, where convenience often leads to food choice, it presents a very attractive offer: Protein-fortified options that promise an easy way to increase protein intake without major changes in established eating habits. Take, for example, an average ‘working’ professional would simply not have time to prepare elaborate protein-rich meals throughout the day. Simply having high-protein dosa batter or oats for breakfast can contribute much to his morning protein quota and will not feel taxing at all. A protein-enriched cookie or a packet of fortified chips therefore makes a far more nutritionally superior alternative to ‘conventional’ snack foods like chips and bhujias, which are high in ‘bad’ fats, refined carbs, and usually loaded with salt.”

Are protein-fortified foods actually needed?

So is it the new wellness trend everyone needs to hop on, fueled by the fear of missing out, especially given how crowded the market has become? The nutritionist weighed in to clarify doubts and clear the confusion.

Navneet elaborated and said, “The products are designed to offer enhanced health benefits. They can be a great way to ensure you are including a protein-rich component to every meal, and they are an excellent strategy to assist someone in achieving their recommended protein intake (which is going to vary by age, activity, and health-related goals). However, I want to be clear, the need for any fortified-protein foods is ultimately going to factor in the individual's current dietary practices and if they are meeting their protein intake from whole foods. If you are consistently consuming a balanced diet of protein-rich foods, such as lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts, and you are already consuming your recommended protein intake, there is no clear need or benefit for using fortified-protein foods."

Further adding for whom protein-fortified food would make sense, she added, “The real merit of everyday fortified-protein food products is the ability to fill a protein gap. There are many people who do not consume enough protein because they have dietary restrictions, they are too busy, or they don't understand that they need to be eating more protein. For them, these types of products may provide a convenient and pleasant option."

Read the label of protein-fortified food

But pretty packaging with great promises can be misleading unless it's cross-checked, and one of the best tools to look beyond the face value of attractive packaging is the nutrition label. The same applies to protein-fortified foods as well.

Navneet noted, “As with most things, the rapid rise to popularity in this space requires some caution. The popularity results in a crowded marketplace, and sadly, fortified-protein products vary greatly in composition and ingredients. When examining the label, consider checking protein source and quantity, added sugars, sodium content, dietary fibre content, artificial additives, and calorie density.”

