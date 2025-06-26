Cardiologist reveals how to control high blood pressure naturally with diet: Here's what to eat and what to avoid

Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, shared a YouTube video explaining how to control high blood pressure (BP). According to him, following certain dietary tips and lifestyle changes can help control high blood pressure and improve overall health. Also read | Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself Regular physical activity can help lower blood pressure and improve overall health. (Freepik)

In a January 2019 video on his YouTube channel, he shared that if you're overweight or obese, losing weight can help lower blood pressure. Dr Chhajer advised aiming for a healthy weight through a combination of diet and exercise. He also advised including a range of colourful fruits and vegetables to get a broad range of nutrients.

'Have fruits and veggies, cut down on salt and fat'

Dr Chhajer said in Hindi, “You should know a lot about controlling high BP. First, when it comes to the changes you should make to your diet, the biggest thing is that your weight should be under control. Every kg you lose can help with your blood pressure. The simple way to lose weight is by eating vegetables and fruits and removing roti and rice from your daily diet. Along with this, you have eat less salt as it is a major contributor. Have more fruits and vegetables and cut down on fat.”

'You should walk for half an hour'

Sharing more tips to manage high BP, Dr Chhajer added that chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure. According to him, engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

He said: “You should walk for half an hour to help control your BP. However, the biggest thing to help with your BP would be reducing your stress levels. What you need to do is find out the actual cause of your stress and address it. You cannot control or change the world and your circumstances, so you should try to manage yourself better to avoid stress. Yoga can also help reduce stress. If nothing works, you can have doctor-prescribed medication.”

If you are feeling stuck with high blood pressure even after medication, click here to know five alarming reasons your blood pressure stays high, and what to do about it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.