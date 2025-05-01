Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Model shows no rice and roti diet for toned body; internet reacts to what he eats in a day: ‘Whey protein twice a day?’

BySanya Panwar
May 01, 2025 12:27 PM IST

The model showed how he stayed fit by incorporating whey protein into his daily diet and completely avoiding rice, wheat and added sugar.

A professional model's diet can vary depending on their individual needs, preferences, and goals. However, Vinay Manglani, who is a model, gave some general insights into what a model might eat in a day. Vinay, who keeps sharing a glimpse into his fitness on his Instagram account, vmfit24, shared the details of his daily diet in a March 17 Instagram post titled, 'What I eat in a day as a model'. Also read | Model reveals her early dinner-no lunch diet

Vinay Manglani shared his daily diet on Instagram. (Instagram/ vmfit24)
Vinay Manglani shared his daily diet on Instagram. (Instagram/ vmfit24)

Here's a breakdown of Vinay's meal plan

⦿ Early morning:

Amla juice + dry fruits

⦿ Breakfast:

Oatmeal – 30gm oats + 1 scoop whey protein + seeds (pumpkin + sunflower + flaxseeds + watermelon + chia seeds) + berries + 2 dates + pinch of cinnamon powder

⦿ Mid-meal/snacks:

Green sprouts + papaya

⦿ Lunch:

Salad + 50gm soya chunks + 150gm curd

⦿ Pre-workout:

1 apple/ 1 banana + 1/2 spoon peanut butter + 200ml coconut water + 1 glass black coffee/ green tea

⦿ Post-workout:

9 egg whites + 1 whole egg

⦿ Dinner:

Salad+ 100gm beans (Rajma/ Black beans/ White chickpeas)

⦿ Before bed:

1 glass milk + 1 scoop whey protein + pinch of turmeric

How did the internet react to his diet

The model ensures he gets enough fibre, vitamins, and minerals from various food sources. While Vinay's diet includes protein-rich foods, fresh fruit and and other convenient meal options for busy models, some Instagram users shared how the his diet may not be suitable for everyone, especially those used to having rice or chapati every day.

Reacting to Vinay avoiding foods high in carbohydrates, such as rice and roti, an Instagram user wrote, “OMG (Oh my God) wow... no rice/rotis?” Another commented, "Brother this is a zero-carbs diet!" Someone also wrote, “No rice and roti?”

A person also asked: “Whey protein twice in a day?” Vinay responded to him with a 'yes'. According to Webmd.com, whey protein is the protein from whey, the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese.

It is commonly used as a protein supplement. Whey protein is a complete protein source that provides essential amino acids for muscle growth and repair. Consuming whey protein twice a day can benefit individuals looking to increase their protein intake, particularly for muscle growth, repair, and overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Model shows no rice and roti diet for toned body; internet reacts to what he eats in a day: ‘Whey protein twice a day?’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On