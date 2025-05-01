Model shows no rice and roti diet for toned body; internet reacts to what he eats in a day: ‘Whey protein twice a day?’

A professional model's diet can vary depending on their individual needs, preferences, and goals. However, Vinay Manglani, who is a model, gave some general insights into what a model might eat in a day. Vinay, who keeps sharing a glimpse into his fitness on his Instagram account, vmfit24, shared the details of his daily diet in a March 17 Instagram post titled, 'What I eat in a day as a model'. Also read | Model reveals her early dinner-no lunch diet Vinay Manglani shared his daily diet on Instagram. (Instagram/ vmfit24)

Here's a breakdown of Vinay's meal plan

⦿ Early morning:

Amla juice + dry fruits

⦿ Breakfast:

Oatmeal – 30gm oats + 1 scoop whey protein + seeds (pumpkin + sunflower + flaxseeds + watermelon + chia seeds) + berries + 2 dates + pinch of cinnamon powder

⦿ Mid-meal/snacks:

Green sprouts + papaya

⦿ Lunch:

Salad + 50gm soya chunks + 150gm curd

⦿ Pre-workout:

1 apple/ 1 banana + 1/2 spoon peanut butter + 200ml coconut water + 1 glass black coffee/ green tea

⦿ Post-workout:

9 egg whites + 1 whole egg

⦿ Dinner:

Salad+ 100gm beans (Rajma/ Black beans/ White chickpeas)

⦿ Before bed:

1 glass milk + 1 scoop whey protein + pinch of turmeric

How did the internet react to his diet

The model ensures he gets enough fibre, vitamins, and minerals from various food sources. While Vinay's diet includes protein-rich foods, fresh fruit and and other convenient meal options for busy models, some Instagram users shared how the his diet may not be suitable for everyone, especially those used to having rice or chapati every day.

Reacting to Vinay avoiding foods high in carbohydrates, such as rice and roti, an Instagram user wrote, “OMG (Oh my God) wow... no rice/rotis?” Another commented, "Brother this is a zero-carbs diet!" Someone also wrote, “No rice and roti?”

A person also asked: “Whey protein twice in a day?” Vinay responded to him with a 'yes'. According to Webmd.com, whey protein is the protein from whey, the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese.

It is commonly used as a protein supplement. Whey protein is a complete protein source that provides essential amino acids for muscle growth and repair. Consuming whey protein twice a day can benefit individuals looking to increase their protein intake, particularly for muscle growth, repair, and overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.