Model reveals her early dinner-no lunch diet: Here’s what she eats in a day

Charlott Josefin, a model from Germany, posts on Instagram about eating a balanced diet and staying active. She also avoids indulging too often and gets plenty of sleep. Since she already lives a healthy lifestyle, it is not surprising that she eats dinner on the earlier side, usually wrapping up before 7. Also read | What a day in the life of a model looks like: Coffee before fashion show, 2 hours of hair-makeup, champagne celebration Model Charlott Josefin has given a lowdown on her diet. (Instagram/ Charlott Josefin)

But what left a section of Instagram users confused was her latest post on what she eats in a day; they wondered if she was forgoing lunch and only eating just snacks between breakfast and dinner.

What she eats in a day as a model

In her 'real and realistic' post titled 'What I eat as a model in 24 hours', Charlott gave a glimpse of her daily meals. Here's a breakdown:

⦿ 9 am: Protein shake plus daily supplements

⦿ 11 am: Breakfast bowl with whole grains, fruits, and nuts

⦿ 2 pm: Snack of apple, a handful of cashews, 2 raisin with nut butter

⦿ 6.30 pm: Dinner of rice bowl with green veggies and plant-based chicken

⦿ 7 pm: Brownie and hazelnut flavoured wafer for dessert

Reactions to the model's post

An Instagram user asked, “Where's your lunch?” to which Charlott replied, “My breakfast was so big I wasn’t that hungry…” To another person's comment that read, “No lunch?” the model responded with, “On that day my breakfast was so big I was still full at lunch time.” Someone also wanted to know the calorie count, asking, “Calories a day? 1200?”

Low-calorie foods

Incorporating low-calorie foods into your meals is a great way to increase the volume of your healthy breakfasts, lunches, and dinners without dramatically upping the calorie count. “While zero-calorie foods don't exist, many options are extremely low in calories... these are not only low in calories but also high in fibre, aiding in weight management,” wrote the Instagram page, Fit Mom Club, in a recent post.

Here's a list of 20 foods that can help you, according to them:

⦿ Vegetables

1. Cucumber

2. Bottle gourd

3. Indian round gourd

4. Bitter gourd

5. Fenugreek leaves

6. Spinach

7. Cabbage

8. Broccoli

9. Zucchini

10. Carrot

⦿ Fruits

11. Papaya

12. Guava

13. Apple

14. Pear

15. Strawberries and blueberries

⦿ Spices and herbs

16. Curry leaves

17. Coriander leaves

18. Ginger

19. Garlic

20. Turmeric

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, we asked Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, for his take on 'almost zero-calorie' foods and his advice for building a more balanced lifestyle.

He said incorporating low-calorie foods into your meals is an effective strategy for enhancing the volume of your breakfasts, lunches, and dinners while keeping calorie counts in check. This approach not only supports weight loss but also promotes a feeling of fullness, making it easier to adhere to dietary goals, he added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.