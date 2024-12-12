What a day in the life of a model looks like: Coffee before fashion show, 2 hours of hair-makeup, champagne celebration

A model's life looks all glitz and glamour. But there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes: constant fittings, meetings, early mornings, travel for fashion shows and shoots, eating healthy in a day packed with events, and more. A model’s routine will differ each day depending on his/her work and no two days are the same. Recently, a model named Kseniia Karpova gave a peek inside what her work day looks like. Also read | India’s Top 50 Models Kseniia Karpova is a model from Russia, who keeps sharing glimpses of her life. (Instagram/ Kseniia Karpova)

‘A day of model life’

The 21-year-old model from Moscow keeps sharing bits and pieces of her glamorous and hectic model life. She wrote alongside a recent video of her day, “Hope you enjoy my mini-vlog.” In the clip, she showed everything from what she eats in a day to what her work day looks like, and more.

Check it out:

What it's like being a fashion model

As Kseniia showed her tiny waist before getting ready for the day, she said, “Hi, everyone; I wanted to show you one day of life as a model. First, I made myself some breakfast. I had some eggs and bacon, took my vitamins, and put on some clothes to go outside. There is so much snow here right now that I had to put on my puffiest jacket.”

Stepping outside on a snowy day, she got onto a bus with other models, and said, “We have special transport to transfer all the models to the location. Here, you can see how the location looked, and this is the backstage.”

Then giving a peek inside how she got ready for the fashion show, she said, “We had snacks like fruits, vegetables, and nuts.” As she sat in the makeup chair, Kseniia said, “After drinking some coffee, I went to do my makeup and hair, which took like two hours in total. After that, we had lunch – some fried fish with rice and salad.”

Sharing a glimpse of all the action at the main venue ahead of the fashion show, Kseniia posed with other models. “This is the runway, and we went to change into our outfits for the show,” she said as a clip of her walking down the ramp in black-and-white winter clothes played.

“After the show, we ended with a celebration of some champagne, and that was it,” Kseniia said as she made her way outside the venue on a cold night.

Reactions to the video

Her mini vlog started a conversation about body diversity. Some questioned her 'size', others were more supportive. Commenting on her thin frame, an Instagram user wrote, “She's beautiful, but how do all her organs fit in there?”

Another said, “Honey this is not healthy at all.” A comment also read, “Even your voice sounds hungry…” Someone also wrote, “Sorry to say this but this is not a model's body; this is a person's body that needs more care and food.”