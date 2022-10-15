HT Brunch Cover Story: HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models 2022

Aishwarya Sushmita, 27 [1]

From the Kingfisher Calendar to becoming a regular on the runway, she has now forayed into acting with a web show.

@aishwaryasushmita

Anand Dixit, 29 [2]

Magazine editorial to television commercials, big ticket designer campaigns to billboards, Anand’s face adapts to every facet of fashion.

@ananddixit29

Anjali Lama, 37 [3]

Anjali opened doors for the trans community in fashion. With the shoot of her first film underway, she is the firm face of inclusivity in fashion.

@anjalilama_official

Apurav Nautiyal, 30 [4]

His dreamy eyes and fit frame make him a designer’s favourite. This entrepreneur channels his creative side into his home décor business.

@apuravnautiyal07

Archana Akil Kumar, 34 [5]

From bridal couturiers to jewellery designers, sustainable fashion to magazine editorials, Archana is a universal favourite.

@archanaakilkumar

Arya Bhat, Age Withheld [6]

From fashion to fitness, Arya’s yoga-based lifestyle gives him the perfect body language in shoots.

@bhatarya

HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models 2022

Avanti Nagrath, 20 [7]

Avanti has taken over global fashion weeks this season. Most notably, she opened the show for Versace at Milan Fashion Week.

@avantinagrath

Aashna Shroff, 29 [8]

Aashna’s carefully curated content got her an invite to Milan Fashion Week and soon after, took her on the runway with L’Oreal.

@aashnashroff

Bardeep Dhiman, 29 [9]

A top choice among male models, Bardeep has been a constant on billboards, runway shows and commercials.

@bardeep_dhiman

Bhumika Arora, 33 [10]

A notable Indian face making her presence on the global stage, many aspiring models have followed Bhumika’s footsteps with a career in international modelling.

@bhumika_arora04

Candice Pinto, Age Withheld [11]

With runway, fitness, anchoring and make-up skills, Candice has plenty on her plate and continues to explore multiple avenues.

@ninjapinto

Dayena Erappa, 31 [12]

Model turned actor Dayena’s picture perfect face has smoothly transitioned from fashion to films.

@dayanaerappa

Deepti Gujral, Age Withheld [13]

From making waves on the runway to training future aspirants, Deepti’s expertise got India laurels internationally as she trained the reigning Miss Universe.

@deeptigujral

HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models 2022

Diipa Khosla, 30 [14]

From magzine covers to front row at international Fashion Weeks, Diipa’s focus on female-led brands gives her an edge on her social media content.

@diipakhosla

Dipti Sharma, 28 [15]

Dipti went to the west and took over the fashion circuit with her chiselled face and perfect body.

@diptisharma511

Dushyant Raghuvanshi, Age Withheld [16]

This masculine model brings power and presence to every show and shoot he is a part of.

@dushyantsinghraghuvanshi

Gurleen Grewal, 28 [17]

A smile that wins the camera, Gurleen’s soft features transform as she can sashay in a lehenga as easily as she can ride a heavy duty bike.

@_gurleengrewal_

Heena Bhalla, 30 [18]

The effortlessly beautiful Heena is a favourite of Indianwear designers for shoots and shows.

@heenabhalla

Hemangi Parte, Age Withheld [19]

Hemangi’s personality is enough to win hearts, but her professionalism and focus at work make her a show director’s delight.

@hemangiparte

Imran Khan, 29 [20]

Imran’s sharp features, fit body and ample experience in front of the camera make him one of the most sought-after models in the country.

@irak.boom

HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models 2022

Kanika Dev, Age Withheld[21]

Her dreamy beauty, slender frame and enchanting face make her a dream for designers.

@kanika.dave

Kanishtha Dhankhar, 33 [22]

This timeless beauty continues to make an impact in the fashion industry with her exemplary performance.

@kanishthadhankar

Khushboo Kankan, Age Withheld [23]

A fitness enthusiast, Khushbhoo can be spotted on the runway, in music videos and very soon making her way into acting.

@khushbookankan

Komal Pandey, 26[24]

Her unique sense of style and interesting fashion content got her her first runway appearance with L’Oreal. If anyone has her Reels game strong, it’s Komal.

@komalpandeyofficial

Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra on the cover of HT Brunch

Krithika Babu, 30[25]

Having worked with the top designers in the country, this beauty from the south of India dances and acts as well.

@krithikababu

Lakshmi Rana, Age Withheld [26]

Top model Lakshmi still rules the ramp and is using her expertise to groom the next generation of models.

@lakshmirana

Mahender Kumar (Ben) 29 [27]

The curly-haired boy from the hills took over the runway and has now turned entrepreneur with state-of-the-art fitness centres in his hometown, sharing his experience with fitness and fashion aspirants.

@official_ben_m

Masoom Minawala, 28 [28]

Internationally-based Indian fashion influencer Masoom’s content puts the focus on Indian designers as she attends fashion weeks across the globe wearing homegrown labels.

@masoomminawala

HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models 2022

Medha Rana, Age Withheld [29]

Medha’s charming beauty, statuesque structure and winning personality have taken her places in print, commercial and acting work.

@medhaarana

Nidhi Sunil, 29 [30]

One of the biggest Indian faces on the international circuit as the face of L’Oreal, Nidhi can be spotted at the biggest events across the globe.

@nidhisunil

Nikhil Kandari, Age Withheld [31]

Brand collaborations and aesthetically clicked pictures makes for interesting fashion content for Nikhil.

@iamnkhl

Pooja Mor, 30 [32]

Pooja has made her mark on international fashion, walking at the most prestigious fashion weeks and being spotted in top fashion magazines.

@poojamor

Prabh Uppal, Age Withheld [33]

A quintessentially good-looking boy, Prabh understands fashion from in front of as well as behind the camera. With one of the best bodies is the business, most models look up to Prabh for his ability to model to perfection.

@prabhuppal

Pratik Shetty, 23 [34]

Magazine covers, international representation and big ticket campaigns including Alexander McQueen, Pratik’s presence on the international modelling circuit has been well-received.

@pratiksshetty

Covers that featured models from the HT Brunch India’s Top 50 Models list in 2022 include Diipa Khosla & Rahi Chadda

Rabanne Jamsandekar, 36 [35]

Embracing fashion in its gender neutral best, Rabanne has inspired young boys to come out and follow their passion.

@rabannevictor

Rachel Bayros, 36 [36]

One of the most striking faces in fashion, Rachel continues to be a favourite amongst designers.

@rachelbayros

Rahi Chadda, 29 [37]

One of the most sought-after fashion influencers, Rahi’s content takes him to the front row of major fashion shows.

@rahi_chadda

Reha Sukheja, 31 [38]

One of the tallest female models in the industry, Reha’s enthralling beauty makes her a top pick for most fashion shows across the country.

@rehasukheja

Rikee Chatterjee, 34 [39]

Fashion evolves and so does Rikee’s sense of style. Rikee has consistently explored her look and adapted herself to different designer outfits.

@rikeec

Sakshi Sindwani, 26 [40]

Bringing focus on fashion for all sizes, Sakshi has championed the movement for inclusivity as she shoots for big brands and walks the runway for top designers.

@stylemeupwithsakshi

Santoshi Shetty on the cover of HT Brunch

Santoshi Shetty, 28 [41]

One of the first fashion influencers, Santoshi has taken to yoga and continues to amaze people with her content on fashion and fitness.

@santoshishetty

Sapna Kumar, Age Withheld [42]

Sapna is an inspiration and icon for models in India. Her professionalism, discipline and fine runway walk have stayed consistent over decades.

@sapnakumarjewellery

Shweta Dolli, 29 [43]

Gliding across the runway, Shweta’s tall frame and unique features find her a place regularly on the ramp.

@shwetadolli

Siddharth Batra, 29 [44]

His quirky take on fashion, thematic fashion Reels and relevant content has pushed Siddharth on the top amongst the most sought-after fashion influencers.

@siddharth93batra

Sonalika Sahay, Age Withheld [45]

Her trademark walk has made her a designer’s first pick in most shows. She continues to amaze with her ability to carry off all silhouettes on the runway.

@sonalikasahay

Sony Kaur, 33 [46]

One of the fittest female models in the industry, Sony’s unique style makes her stand out in a crowd. A model turned entrepreneur, Sony is an inspiration for all upcoming models.

@sonyrockstar

Usaamah Siddiqui, Age Withheld [47]

From creating fashion content, collaborating with designers and brands and now starting his own label, everything that Usaamah does is fashion.

@usaamahsiddique

Varshita Thatavarthi, Age Withheld [48]

A pioneer for plus-sized models in the country, Varshita broke sterotypes working with some of the top designers, pacing the way for curvy models who aspired to enter the fashion industry.

@varshita.t

Vivek Dhiman, 25[49]

One of the strongest faces on the circuit, Vivek’s calendar stays busy with print shoots and designer campaigns.

@vivekdhiman007

Zander Lama, 27 [50]

Zander’s fashion sense goes beyond the runway. One of the first few models to begin the concept of off-the-runway looks, he walks the talk on and off the ramp.

@zanderlama_official

This year's jury

Model descriptions written by Bharat Gupta

From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022

