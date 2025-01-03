Man who shed 37 kilos, shares 11 high-protein foods that helped his weight loss journey

Jithin VS lost 35 kilos and went through a drastic weight transformation. Since then, Jithin keeps sharing weight loss related diet and workout tips on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Jithin’s Instagram profile is replete with weight loss hacks and related information that can motivate us to shed the extra kilos and get into shape. Also read | Woman who lost 18 kg shares her 4-step weight loss diet and workout formula: 'Burn calories efficiently...' Jithin shared a list of the high-protein food items that we should consider adding to the diet for faster weight loss.(Instagram/@jithin_vsuresh)

A few months back, Jithin shared an insightful reel and noted down the high-protein food items that boosted his weight transformation and helped him stay healthy throughout the weight loss journey.

Here is a list of the high-protein food items that we should consider adding to the diet for faster weight loss:

Paneer (Cottage cheese):

Paneer contains 18 grams of protein per 100 grams. It can be added to salads, curries or grilled as a snack.

Chickpeas (Chana):

Chickpeas contain 19 grams of protein per 100 gramsafter being cooked. It can be used in salads, curries, or made hummus and chana chaat.

Greek Yoghurt (Hung curd):

It contains 10 grams of protein per100 grams. Greek yoghurt can be relished as a snack, use in smoothies, or used as a base for raita.

Moong dal (Green gram):

Moong dal contains 24 grams of protein per 100 grams before being cooked. It can be prepared as a dal curry, can be sprouted for salads, or used in moong dal chilla.

Quinoa:

Quinoa contains 14 grams of protein per 100 gramsafter being cooked. It can be used as a base for salads, mixed with vegetables, or used as a substitute for rice.

Almonds:

Almonds contain 21 grams of protein per 100 grams. A handful of almonds can be consumed as a snack. It can be added to salads, or used in smoothies.

Eggs:

Eggs contain 13 grams of protein per 100 grams. Eggs can be consumed as boiled, scrambled or as an omlette.

Fish (Salmon, rohu, etc.):

Fishes contain 20-25 grams of protein per 100 grams. Fishes can be grilled, steamed or made in a curry.

Chicken breast:

Chicken breast contains 31 grams of protein per 100 grams. It can be grilled, baked or cooked as tandoori chicken.

Soya chunks:

Soya chunks contain 52 grams pf protein per 100 grams. They can be added to curries, pulao or stir fried.

Peanuts:

Peanuts contain 25 grams of protein per 100 grams. Peanuts can be consumed as a snack or added to poha or chivda.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.