Woman who lost 18 kg shares her 4-step weight loss diet and workout formula: 'Burn calories efficiently...'

Madyy Tsey documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram handle. The mother-of-one dropped 40 pounds (18.1 kg) between January 2024 and November 2024, and her straightforward four-step weight loss 'formula' is a great example of how simple, sustainable changes can lead to significant results. Her steps for weight loss are: set realistic goals, be consistent and patient, eat nutrient-dense foods, stay hydrated and active. Also read | How to burn belly fat fast: Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for flat stomach Madyy Tsey keeps sharing her before and after weight loss pictures. (Instagram/ Madyy Tsey)

In a recent post, Madyy shared her before and after weight loss photos and wrote, “Seeing changes in body shape and composition motivates me to stay on track. Don’t be too hard on yourself, be patient and consistent. Hope this helps...”

Here are her top 4 weight loss tips

1. Combined strength training and cardio (4-6 times/week)

Maddy said, “I paired strength training with cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism. This combo helps burn calories efficiently and supports overall fitness.”

2. Hydrated with 2-3 litre water daily

"Drinking plenty of water helps: suppress appetite, boost energy, flush toxins and support digestion," she said.

3. Balanced eating: 80 percent healthy, 20 percent flexible

"Eating 80 percent whole, nutrient-dense foods ensures essential vitamins and minerals, while allowing 20% flexibility for treats and social eating. This balance maintains sanity and satisfaction," Maddy said.

4. Tracked progress with photos every 10 days

She added, "Taking regular photos helps monitor visual progress, as the scale can be misleading due to: water retention, muscle gain, hormonal changes, plateaus."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.