5 benefits of drinking water you didn't know already

Water is one of the most primary things that we must consume at all times to keep the body fit and healthy. It is well known to everyone that water should be consumed in adequate amounts to keep the body functioning properly. Especially in the summer season, it is advised by health experts to keep sipping on water to keep the body cool and hydrated. Sipping on water throughout the day also helps in keeping the hair and skin hydrated and healthy. It is already known to all that we should drink adequate amounts of water throughout the day. Here are some of the benefits of drinking water that you didn't know already. Especially in the summer season, it is advised by health experts to keep sipping on water to keep the body cool and hydrated.(Unsplash)

Health benefits of drinking water:

Joint lubrication: Cartilage joint in joints consist of a significant amount of water. It helps in shock absorption and keeps the joints smooth. When we drink water, it helps in lubricating the cartilage properly and keeping the joints healthy.

Saliva formation: Saliva is very important for detntal health as well as digestion. It helps in preventing tooth decay and bad breath. It also facilitates chewing and gulping of food, thereby assisting digestion process. Water helps in saliva formation inside the mouth.

Healthy skin: When we drink less water, we may start to get chapped and dry skin – this makes the skin prone to acne, fine lines and wrinkles. Drinking water helps in keeping the skin hydrated and healthy, making it glow.

Keeps the body cool: During the summer season, due to the heat, the body loses a lot of water through sweat – this can make us prone to dehydration. To ensure that we do not get dehydrated, it is important that we consume more water to keep the body cool.

Regulates blood pressure: Water helps in keeping the blood in the liquid state and helps in healthy blood circulation throughout the body. When water is less in blood, it can lead to the blood becoming thicker and increase blood pressure.