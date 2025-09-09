4 common nutrient deficiencies that are putting health in serious danger

Nutrition is the bedrock of good health. From macronutrients like protein to micronutrients like vitamins and minerals, they support many essential bodily functions. When appropriate sources of these nutrients are missing from the plate, it can lead to deficiencies. And when a gap is created, the body cannot function normally, and sooner or later may succumb to health complications. When you don't get the sufficient nutrients as per body's requirments, your body starts to feel weak and tired. (Shutterstock)

Urban Indians are especially at risk. Shirly Daisy D, clinical nutritionist and Nutrition Officer at Herbalife, explained to HT Lifestyle that Indians in urban cities do not have a proper, balanced diet.

Elaborating more about this, she commented, "Urban India still lacks certain essential nutrients in their daily diet, despite having better access to food because of their higher incomes. It is not a matter of eating too little – it's about what they are eating.”

The wide access to different cuisines and trending foods may make urban Indians’ food consumption appear diverse, but it’s superficial, really as the gap is still prevalent, which is also one of the contributing factors of the surging cases of lifestyle diseases in cities.

For a clearer picture, the nutritionist cited a 2020 report from the Indian Council of Medical Research, which showed the extent of nutritional deficiencies among urban Indians through data procured from their studies and observations. Shirly said, “According to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), a staggering 73% of urban Indians are protein-deficient, with 93% unaware of their daily protein needs. This contributes to the fact that approximately 56.4% of diseases in India are attributed to unhealthy dietary habits.”

4 common deficiencies

When you have a Vitamin D deficiency, the bone health is week, and in turn, likely to break your bones often.(Shutterstock)

Any nutritional deficiency does not just stay in isolation. First of all, the gap weakens the functions that the nutrients were supposed to be a fuel for. Subsequently, this creates a ripple effect as the organs and functions which rely on these nutrients for optimal performance become vulnerable, demonstrating complications.

Shirly shared four of the most common nutritional deficiencies seen among urban Indians:

Protein: Most essential for muscle strength, repair and immunity. However, it is often under-consumed in Indian diets due to an overreliance on staple cereals like rice and wheat, which are low in protein quality. Iron and vitamin B12: Particularly vegetarians and vegans suffer from this deficiency, which can impact nerve health and energy levels. Vitamin D: Because of following a sedentary lifestyle, people suffer from this widespread deficiency that impacts bone health and immune function. Omega-3 fatty acids: This gap is caused by consuming less fish and more processed oils.

How to deal with these deficiencies?

For those who follow a plant-based diet need to take supplements for nutrients which are primarily found in animal proteins. (Pexel)

Not all nutritional deficiencies occur due to willful neglect of a balanced diet. Some people eliminate certain food groups because of allergies (like lactose-intolerant individuals) or follow a vegan or vegetarian diet for personal beliefs. Whatever the reason, supplements come to the rescue, helping provide the essential nutrients your body needs.

Shirly revealed 5 tips you should know regarding supplements:

Choose premium, well-balanced nutritional supplements that offer necessary protein to supplement your meals and promote muscle health in order to guarantee sufficient protein intake. You can also take vitamin and mineral supplements to help cover any gaps in your diet. Comprehensive multivitamin supplements can provide crucial Iron and Vitamin B12, which are primarily found in animal products. For vegetarians and vegans, Vitamin D and B12 supplements are crucial because these nutrients are mostly found in fish, beef, clams, eggs, and dairy products. Along with fish, nuts, and plant oils, one can also take Omega-3 soft gel capsules as supplements will be very efficient.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.