Did you know your genes hold the secret to how well you digest caffeine, absorb vitamins?

Every individual's genetic makeup influences how their body processes different nutrients, how they metabolise fats, proteins and carbohydrates and how they react to specific foods. Analysis of a person's genome can tailor dietary recommendations that align with their unique genetic profile (Nutrigenomics).

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Bhanushali, European Board Certified-Clinical Laboratory Geneticist (affiliated) and Head-Growth and Scientific Support at HaystackAnalytics, cited an example and shared, “For instance, some individuals may have genetic variants that affect their ability to metabolise caffeine, while others may process it efficiently. Similarly, a person’s genetic makeup can impact how they absorb essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin D, calcium, or folate.”

She explained, “Nutrigenomics enables us to move beyond generic dietary guidelines and towards personalized nutrition plans that take these variations into account. By understanding how your unique genetic blueprint interacts with key nutrients such as iron, carbohydrates, vitamin D, protein and fiber one can make more informed choices that support your overall health and well-being.” Dr Aparna Bhanushali elaborated -

1. Iron metabolism and absorption:

Iron is essential for producing hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout your body. However, not everyone’s body processes iron in the same way. Your genetic makeup can influence how efficiently your body absorbs iron from food. Some people have genetic variants that reduce iron absorption, leading to a higher risk of iron-deficiency anemia. On the flip side, there are genetic variants that cause individuals to absorb too much iron, a condition known as hemochromatosis. This excess iron can build up in the organs over time, leading to liver damage, heart problems, and diabetes. Understanding your genetic predisposition can help you tailor your diet by adjusting your intake of iron-rich foods like red meat, spinach, and legumes. If you have difficulty absorbing iron, pairing these foods with vitamin C-rich foods like oranges or bell peppers can enhance absorption and help maintain healthy iron levels.

"Iron, the quiet hero within, runs vital processes in our body. It helps oxygen move around through haemoglobin, making every cell come alive. This simple mineral not only delivers oxygen but also keeps us energized for daily activities. It supports our immune system, acting like a shield. When we lack enough iron, we feel tired, weak, and may have anaemia. To stay healthy, we combine iron from plants and animals, building up our iron stores," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post. (Freepik)

2. Carbohydrate sensitivity and metabolism:

Carbohydrates are a major source of energy, but how your body processes them varies from person to person. Genetic differences can affect insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, determining whether you’re more likely to benefit from a low-carbohydrate diet or need a steady intake of carbs for optimal energy levels. Individuals with certain gene variants that reduce insulin sensitivity may experience spikes in blood sugar after consuming carbs, putting them at a higher risk for conditions like type 2 diabetes. For these individuals, limiting carbohydrate intake, especially refined sugars and simple carbs, can help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Conversely, others may metabolize carbohydrates efficiently and thrive on a diet that includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Knowing your genetic predisposition to carbohydrate metabolism allows you to make better decisions about the types and quantities of carbs you should include in your diet, preventing blood sugar imbalances and promoting long-term health.

3. Vitamin D absorption:

Vitamin D is crucial for calcium absorption and bone health, yet many people worldwide are deficient in this essential nutrient. Genetic factors play a significant role in determining how well your body absorbs and utilizes vitamin D from sunlight and dietary sources. Individuals with certain gene variants may be more prone to vitamin D deficiency, even if they spend plenty of time in the sun or consume fortified foods. A deficiency in vitamin D can lead to weakened bones and increase the risk of conditions like osteoporosis, especially in older adults. Understanding your genetic profile can help you identify whether you need to boost your intake of vitamin D through supplements, fatty fish, fortified dairy products, or more time in the sun to maintain optimal bone and immune health.

Vitamin D supplements are essential for better bone density.(Unsplash)

4. Protein metabolism and muscle growth:

Protein is the building block of muscle, and genetics largely determine how well your body metabolizes and synthesizes this macronutrient. Some people have genetic variants that enhance protein synthesis, leading to quicker muscle recovery and growth after exercise. Others may require a higher protein intake to achieve the same muscle-building results. Whether you're aiming for muscle growth, weight management, or general fitness, understanding how your body processes protein can help you adjust your diet to ensure you’re getting enough to support your goals. Those with slower protein metabolism may need to focus on high-quality protein sources like lean meats, eggs, and legumes to meet their body’s demands.

5. Fiber digestion and gut health:

Fiber is critical for maintaining gut health, regulating blood sugar, and promoting heart health. However, not everyone processes fiber the same way. Genetic variations can make some individuals more sensitive to fiber, causing digestive discomfort like bloating or gas when consuming high-fiber foods. On the other hand, some people may require a higher fiber intake for optimal gut function and to maintain regularity. Knowing how your body responds to fiber allows you to fine-tune your diet, striking a balance that supports both digestive health and overall well-being. For those with sensitivities, choosing soluble fiber sources like oats and apples may be easier on the digestive system than insoluble fiber from foods like wheat bran.

Talking about expecting women, Dt Nisha, Consultant Dietician and Nutritionist at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, said, “Nutritional genomics, or nutrigenomics, reveals how a pregnant woman's genetic profile interacts with her diet, directly influencing her health and the long-term well-being of her baby. Pregnancy is a period of profound physiological change where maternal nutrition can significantly affect fetal development and metabolic programming. A genomics-driven diet, tailored to the mother’s genetic predispositions, offers a unique opportunity to improve outcomes that go beyond traditional nutritional advice.”

She highlighted, “A key advantage of nutrigenomics in pregnancy is the ability to customize nutrient intake based on specific genetic markers. For example, variations in the MTHFR gene, which is critical for folate metabolism, can increase the risk of neural tube defects if folate levels are not adequately managed. By understanding these genetic variations, a nutritionist can personalise folate recommendations, ensuring both maternal and fetal health are protected.”

Dt Nisha opined, “Additionally, research has shown that maternal diet can influence fetal epigenetic programming, potentially affecting the child’s susceptibility to chronic diseases later in life. For instance, women with genetic variants affecting Vitamin D or iron absorption may require higher intakes of these nutrients to support fetal skeletal and cognitive development, as well as prevent maternal complications like anemia or preeclampsia.”

According to her, Nutrigenomics also provides a roadmap for managing pregnancy-related conditions like gestational diabetes. Dt Nisha said, “Women with genetic markers for insulin resistance can benefit from a diet specifically designed to stabilise blood glucose levels, reducing risks to both mother and fetus. Personalised nutrition based on genomics empowers pregnant women to make informed dietary decisions that enhance fetal gene expression and metabolic health. This precision-driven approach could help set the foundation for a healthier future, reducing the risk of disease and promoting optimal fetal development.”

By understanding how your genetic makeup influences nutrient metabolism, you can tailor your diet according to your body’s specific needs. This personalized approach will not only enhance your overall well being but also prevent chronic conditions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.