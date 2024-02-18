Man turns plane into a luxurious villa, video leaves Anand Mahindra a ‘bit worried’

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of an incredible and unique property - a plane transformed into a luxurious villa. He also wittily added why this place has left him a "bit worried”. The video he shared shows a retired plane that developer Felix Demin turned into a two-bedroom villa, complete with a swimming pool. The image, taken from a video shared by Anand Mahindra, shows a part of the plane-turned-villa property. (Private Jet Villa)

“Some people are fortunate enough to be able to turn their fantasies into reality. And this chap doesn’t seem to impose any constraints on his imagination! I’m trying to figure out whether I’d ever be interested in booking a stay here but I’m a bit worried about jet lag post the experience,” Anand Mahindra wrote.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The video opens to show Demin giving a tour of the villa. As he goes around the plane, he shows how it is equipped with luxurious amenities. He also shows the unique features of the property.

Take a look at this video of the incredible villa:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 4.5 lakh views. It has further collected nearly 4,900 likes. People tweeted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this unusual villa?

“This is awesome,” posted an X user. “Only relaxation and no turbulence,” added another. “Thanks for sharing, it is very interesting,” joined a third. “Just one word ‘Amazing’,” wrote a fourth.

About the luxury villa:

Felix Demin used a retired Boeing 737 to create a luxurious villa that is located on a clifftop near Nyang-Nyang beach in Bali. According to CNN, the tariff of the villa starts from around $7,000.

What are your thoughts on the video of the unique villa shared by Anand Mahindra?