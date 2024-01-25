close_game
Anand Mahindra shares how 'India takes cricket to another level'. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares how 'India takes cricket to another level'. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 25, 2024 08:00 AM IST

A video of a group playing cricket in an unusual way was reposted on Twitter by Anand Mahindra. The clip has amused people.

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of a group of people playing cricket. What is so special about that? Well, the clip shows the unusual positioning of the players and also their unique way of playing the game. Several people were amused by the video, and some even took the route of hilarity while reacting.

The image is taken from a video reshared by Anand Mahindra that shows people playing cricket in an unusual way. (X/@GoHimachal_)
The image is taken from a video reshared by Anand Mahindra that shows people playing cricket in an unusual way. (X/@GoHimachal_)

“India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many ‘levels’," Anand Mahindra wrote as he tweeted the video. The clip opens to show a hilly area with slope roads. The players are seen standing at various points across the road. However, that’s not all. What happens next will leave you chuckling.

Check out this unusual way of playing cricket:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the share has gathered close to 1.8 lakh views. The post has further collected close to 10,000 likes. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

What did X users say about this cricket-related video?

“Cricket is in our blood sir,” posted an X user. “Such a beautiful video,” shared another. “Who needs flat grounds when you have 'cricket with altitude' in India? These people are taking the game to new heights, quite literally!” joked a third.

“Totally agree! Cricket runs through our veins, it's like a way of life for us,” commented a fourth. “Cricket in 3D,” expressed a fifth. “Cricket in the valley. Cricket is a symbol of national pride, and success in international tournaments can evoke strong emotions of patriotism and unity among fans,” wrote a sixth.

