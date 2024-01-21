close_game
News / Trending / 'Roti, kapda aur makaan after…': Anand Mahindra reacts to video of kid using food as a phone

‘Roti, kapda aur makaan after…’: Anand Mahindra reacts to video of kid using food as a phone

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 21, 2024 01:55 PM IST

“Sir, I think it should be in the order of phone, data, roti, kapda, and makan,” commented an X user while reacting to the video shared by Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video on the addiction to smartphones among children. The video shows how a kid confuses his food with a smartphone. Mahindra also shared a caption along with the video that will leave you with thoughts.

Anand Mahindra shared the video of a kid who mistook his food for a phone with a thought-provoking caption. (X/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra shared the video of a kid who mistook his food for a phone with a thought-provoking caption. (X/@anandmahindra)

“Oh no, no, no. It’s true. Our species has irreversibly mutated. It’s now a phone, and only after that roti, kapda aur makaan!” wrote Mahindra while sharing the video on X. The video opens to show a toddler sitting on the floor with a plate kept in front of him. As the video goes on, he picks up his food and holds it to his face as if it were a smartphone. As soon as he does this, the adults sitting near him break into laughter. Towards the end of the clip, a woman sitting next to him removes his hand from his ear.

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra here:

The video was shared a day ago on X. Since then, it has accumulated over 7.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the tweet.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Haha. My baby Drona is doing the same, sir,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Ouch!”

“OMG! Really much addiction to the new generation,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Sir, I think it should be in the order of phone, data, roti, kapda, and makan.”

“It’s true sir. Children are so addicted to the phone nowadays because they only see their family members using the phone all day,” joined a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of a kid using food as a smartphone?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

