Vikrant Massey thanks Anand Mahindra for his ‘dil maange more’ review of 12th Fail

Anand Mahindra watched Vikrant Massey’s latest film, 12th Fail, and shared his views on X. Mahindra expressed ‘yeh dil maange more films like this’ and suggested his followers watch the film based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Anand Mahindra shared a detailed review of Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail and wrote, “If you see only one film this year, make it this one.” (Screengrab)

“Finally saw ‘12th Fail’ over this past weekend. If you see only one film this year, make it this one,” wrote Anand Mahindra on X.

In the next few lines, he shared a detailed review. “1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extraordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world,” he added.

Mahindra further tweeted, “2) Acting: @VidhuChopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But @VikrantMassey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character’s life, he was living it. 3) Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told.”

The businessman also shared a scene from the film that caught his attention the most. “The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat.”

“Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!” he concluded.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet here:

Vikrant Massey reacted to this review of the 12th Fail shared by Anand Mahindra and expressed gratitude. “Thank you Mr Mahindra. Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement. You’ve been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion,” Massey replied to Mahindra’s tweet.

He added, “Guess we did something right. Thank you again.”

The official X handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films also dropped a comment. It reads, “Overwhelmed with all the love and support we are getting for #12thFail. Elated to see the film reach its audience and create such an impact!”

Anand Mahindra shared his review of the 12th Fail on January 17. Since then, it has collected over 9.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. In addition to this, more than 25,000 people liked the post, and a few even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s what X users have to say about the review shared by Anand Mahindra:

“I loved the movie. Everyone should definitely watch,” posted an individual.

Another added, “One of the best movies of 2023.”

“The way you’ve written this review is unmatchable. Thank you, sir!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “It was so good, I watched it at 4 am in the morning. And then I watched it again before leaving for the office.”

“#12thFail isn’t merely a cinematic experience... it’s a journey which imparts invaluable life lessons,” expressed a fifth.

Have you watched the film? If so, what are your thoughts on it?