IFS officer reflects on the film 12th Fail, says this ‘happens in the UPSC building’

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share a clip from the film 12th Fail to talk about what really happens inside the UPSC building during the interview, the final round of the selection process for civil services. He also shared a caption along with the video. A scene from the film 12th Fail. (screengrab)

“What a nostalgic feeling. And such a real depiction of what happens in the UPSC building during an interview. Been there three times like this!” wrote Kaswan while sharing the video on X.

The video shows Vikrant Massey’s character, Manoj Kumar Sharma, entering the UPSC building to appear for the interview round. As he sits in the waiting area with other candidates, he becomes increasingly anxious.

Kaswan, in another tweet, shared, “Except nobody dropped us like this, at the entrance there is a line of candidates, and before interview board calls, you need to sit outside the board room also for a few minutes.” He also shared that he was on the final list twice.

The video was shared on January 1 on X. Since being shared, it has collected over 5.6 lakh views and more than 6,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“3 times? Is the interview everything? Aren’t Mains marks taken into consideration? Please share your experiences as well,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What about pressure and noise in your head on your first time?”

“What was your experience at the time of interview? What advice you will give to candidates appearing in UPSC ?” wrote a third.

A fourth expressed, “I had to go through this only once. But watching the film made all the emotions from 33 years ago come powerfully alive.”

“2 times. 2004 and 2006. Also, to add - Except the waiting area at that time, there were sofas,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “It was nostalgic to see the inside of the building after 7 years, having been there twice myself.”

