close_game
close_game
News / Trending / IFS officer shares tips to crack UPSC exam, says ‘even IITians are failing in CSAT’

IFS officer shares tips to crack UPSC exam, says ‘even IITians are failing in CSAT’

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 15, 2023 07:26 PM IST

IFS officer advised aspirants to take mock tests, develop their own strategies, and focus on revision. He further shared tips to crack UPSC CSAT paper.

The UPSC civil services exam is only a few months away, and many aspirants are already preparing for the exam. They are reading books and newspapers, taking classes, making notes, and attempting mock tests. IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi shared a few tips to help aspirants crack UPSC Prelims 2024, a qualifying exam for the Mains.

IFS officer's mantra to crack UPSC Prelims 2024 is good knowledge, logical thinking, tricks, confidence, and a bit of luck on your side.
IFS officer's mantra to crack UPSC Prelims 2024 is good knowledge, logical thinking, tricks, confidence, and a bit of luck on your side.

Read| Uber driver studies in auto to help daughter prepare for UPSC, netizens have a lot to say

In a series of tweets, he shared that one should start working hard now if they already haven’t to crack the ‘most unpredictable and difficult stage’ of the UPSC exam.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In his subsequent tweets, he underscored that tricks which play an important role in this exam only work if the aspirants have a clear understanding of the basics.

The officer then shared tips on passing the CSAT qualifying paper, which ‘even IITians are failing in’. He said that one needs to solve all the CSAT PYQs not just once but twice.

He further advised aspirants to take mock tests, make notes, develop their own strategies, and focus on revision.

In his concluding tweet, the IFS officer shared the mantra for success in the Prelims exam. He stated, “Prelims success = Good knowledge base + Logical reasoning skills + Tricks + Confidence + Luck.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out