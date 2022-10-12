Uber driver studies in auto to help daughter prepare for UPSC, netizens have a lot to say

Parents from all walks of life go to great lengths to help their children set goals and achieve big in their life. And this Uber driver is no different. He regularly studies in his auto to help his daughter prepare for the coveted UPSC exam. The heartwarming story was shared on LinkedIn by Abhijeet Mutha, an Investment Banking analyst at JP Morgan, and it has gone viral online.

According to the LinkedIn post, Mutha booked an auto on Uber, and Rakesh came to pick him up. He was watching a video on YouTube, but after Mutha boarded the auto, he paused it and opened the navigation window. After a while, he went back to YouTube and resumed the video.

Mutha, who had been watching all this for a while, enquired Rakesh about the same. "Bhaiya, ye current affairs aur economics ke baare mai batata hai. (Sir, this channel has content on Current affairs and economics)," Rakesh replied.

He then asked him if he was planning to appear in any exam. To this, he replied, "Nahi, meri ladki UPSC ki tayarri kar rahi hai toh mai bhi usse thoda help kar deta hoon, har sham jab vo library se aati hai toh hum aise charcha karte hai. (No, my daughter is preparing for UPSC, and we have a round of daily discussions on these topics once she returns from the library)."

"This is Naya Bharat (This is new India). Efforts > Excuses," Mutha concluded his post with the hashtag #India.

Take a look at Abhijeet Mutha's LinkedIn post below:

Since being shared three days ago on LinkedIn, the post has raked up more than 1.3 lakh reactions. It has also received over 1,600 comments and 1,787 reposts. While many praised the Uber driver for his efforts, others pointed out the violation of traffic rules.

"Trust he was not watching the video while driving," posted an individual. To this, Mutha replied that he was playing the video only on traffic signals. "He wasn't, he played only on traffic signals, other time he was busy driving," he wrote.

"Phenomenal. Really impressed. This should be happening in more homes,even if your child is not preparing for upsc. This would change the people view of looking at things happening around," remarked another. "Just wow," shared a third. "Great father," praised a fourth. "Am I the only one who noticed that he is violating traffic rules? Not sure why everyone around is praising him. I mean how can you make someone watching videos while driving, a hero when he in reality should be fined for violating traffic rules? Not only is he risking his life but also the lives of the passengers, other motorists and pedestrians," commented a fifth.

