News / Trending / IFS shares 5 'golden tips' for UPSC preparation, says 'consistency is king'

IFS shares 5 'golden tips' for UPSC preparation, says 'consistency is king'

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 03, 2023 07:02 PM IST

IFS Himanshu Tyagi took to X to share his tips for UPSC preparation.

Preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a formidable challenge for numerous aspirants. Devoting hours to rigorous study sessions, seeking coaching, and employing various strategies are common approaches. Keeping these in mind, recently, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer shared valuable tips to aid in exam preparation.

An officer shared tips on how to prepare for UPSC.
An officer shared tips on how to prepare for UPSC.

IFS Himanshu Tyagi took to X to share these tips. He wrote, "Golden tips from my UPSC prep and full-time job saga." He further gave five tips. He shared that he used to wake up at 3:30 am and study for four hours, and he would even study for a few more hours in the evening after office.

While travelling to his workplace, Tyagi would watch study videos. He also kept study material on his mobile and personal computer to revise in every small break he got. Finally, he added that on weekends, he devoted 10 hours towards his education.

At the end of his post, he added if a person follows this routine for one to two years, they will gain confidence in their preparation.

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on December 2. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 94,000 views and over 1,200 likes. Many even took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "These tricks can really be helpful for working aspirants. Inspiring."

A second shared, "Great tips!"

"Thanks for sharing," posted a third.

