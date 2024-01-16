IRAS officer critiques Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, says 'interview panel members aren't hostile'

Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi shared his views on Vikrant Massey's latest hit film 12th Fail. Rupanagudi took to X to share his thoughts and also revealed that he personally knows IPS officer Manoj Sharma, on whom the film is based. Vikrant Massey plays a UPSC aspirant in 12th Fail.

Rupanagudi, in his tweets, informed that he met Sharma at a birthday party when he was posted as "DCP, Zone-1, the most high-profile and prestigious police district of Mumbai." Rupanagud had no idea about the struggles that Sharma faced before becoming an IPS officer.

Regarding the #12thFailMovie, it's reasonably well-made with certain 'artistic liberties' that slightly exaggerate the UPSC examination process and efforts. Yes, it requires a lot of effort, but generally, the interview panel members aren't hostile and aren't so judgmental.

He also added that he understands that there are certain aspects of the script that have to be followed. Talking about the love story of Sharma and his wife, the officer said, "It is very well portrayed, and from the little I have seen, Manoj is still the strongly besotted husband."

Take a look at his tweets here:

This post was shared on January 14. Since being posted, it has gained close to 2,000 views and numerous likes.

Earlier, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also shared his thoughts on the film. Kaswan posted a scene from 12th Fail, where Vikrant Massey’s character enters the UPSC building to appear for the interview round. As he is in the waiting area, he becomes increasingly anxious. For this scene, Kaswan said, “What a nostalgic feeling. And, such a real depiction of what happens in the UPSC building during an interview. Been there three times like this!”