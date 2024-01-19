Anand Mahindra shares video of bathroom-cleaning robot, leaves netizens divided.

Anand Mahindra took to X on Thursday to share a video of an innovative technology featuring a robot cleaning a bathroom. The video garnered mixed reactions from X users. While some approved of this technology, others argued that it would cause job losses in the future. Anand Mahindra shared video of a bathroom-cleaning robot called Janitor.(X/@@anandmahindra)

The chairperson of Mahindra Automobiles shared the video and wrote, “A robot Janitor by Somatic; cleaning bathrooms all by itself? Amazing! As automakers, we are accustomed to using a variety of robots in our factories. But this application, I admit, is far more important. We need them… Now".

The video shows a robot entering a bathroom and cleaning the toilet seat and the floor using brushes and wipers. After cleaning the bathroom, the robot opens the door to go out to clean the next one.

The robot is created by a US-based firm Somatic. They make bathroom cleaning robots for commercial and personal spaces. This robot, Janitor, is assembled with unique parts and features that can help clean the bathroom without human intervention.

Take a look at the video: an

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has been viewed over 1.4 lakh times. The tweet also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote a witty reply, "Sir, however innovative this is... You would still need a janitor to clean the machine later."

A second commented, "Because even robots understand the importance of a spotless bathroom. It's like having a personal hygiene superhero on wheels!"

A third wrote, "It will kill the jobs of millions of sanitary workers because it’s a huge market, and the household cleaners market worldwide is projected to generate a revenue of US$40.74 billion in 2024. Being an entrepreneur, I understand the need for automated technologies to improve productivity and reduce time, but obviously not at the stake of killing average jobs. Anand sir, you are our mentor, what’s your opinion on this?"

"Indeed, the concept of a robot janitor by Somatic, autonomously cleaning bathrooms, is impressive and highlights the diverse robotics applications. The potential for such technology is recognized not only in manufacturing but also in essential services. The demand for innovative solutions like these is evident," commented a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “Is it good replacing human with robots?? It is good to see the development of science but at what cost??”