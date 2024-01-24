close_game
Anand Mahindra hails Btech Pani Puri Wali as she tows her food cart with Thar, says 'explore the impossible'

Anand Mahindra hails Btech Pani Puri Wali as she tows her food cart with Thar, says ‘explore the impossible’

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 24, 2024 04:27 PM IST

Anand Mahindra shared a video of Btech Pani Puri Wali towing her food cart using Mahindra Thar.

Anand Mahindra took to his account on X to share a video of BTech Pani Puri Wali towing her food cart on a Mahindra Thar. Alongside, he lauded her and shared that his company is committed to ‘help people rise and live their dreams’.

BTech Pani Puri Wali currently manages 40 stalls across India.
BTech Pani Puri Wali currently manages 40 stalls across India. (X/@anandmahindra)

“What are off-road vehicles meant to do? Help people go places they haven’t been able to before. Help people explore the impossible. And in particular, we want our cars to help people rise & live their dreams. Now you know why I love this video,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video.

The video opens to show BTech Pani Puri Wali towing her cart using a Mahindra Thar. As the video goes on, she sets up her food stall and serves pani puri to a customer.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet here:

The tweet, since being shared on January 23, has accumulated over 5.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video shared by Anand Mahindra:

“That’s wonderful,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That’s brilliant, sir.”

“Really nice,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Amazing video. Everyone should watch!”

“That’s great,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Off-road vehicles are designed to unlock new horizons, enabling exploration of uncharted territories and turning seemingly impossible journeys into reality. They empower individuals to rise, live their dreams, and go beyond conventional boundaries.”

“When there’s a will, there is a wheel,” chimed in a seventh.

About BTech Pani Puri Wali

Tapsi Upadhyay started her food stall after completing her BTech degree to serve healthy street snacks to her customers. She prepares air-fried puris for her pani puri stall, makes red chutney with jaggery, and uses mineral water to make the pani puri water. She currently manages over 40 carts located across India.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

