Anand Mahindra hails Btech Pani Puri Wali as she tows her food cart with Thar, says ‘explore the impossible’

Anand Mahindra took to his account on X to share a video of BTech Pani Puri Wali towing her food cart on a Mahindra Thar. Alongside, he lauded her and shared that his company is committed to ‘help people rise and live their dreams’. BTech Pani Puri Wali currently manages 40 stalls across India. (X/@anandmahindra)

“What are off-road vehicles meant to do? Help people go places they haven’t been able to before. Help people explore the impossible. And in particular, we want our cars to help people rise & live their dreams. Now you know why I love this video,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video.

The video opens to show BTech Pani Puri Wali towing her cart using a Mahindra Thar. As the video goes on, she sets up her food stall and serves pani puri to a customer.

The tweet, since being shared on January 23, has accumulated over 5.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

A sixth joined, “Off-road vehicles are designed to unlock new horizons, enabling exploration of uncharted territories and turning seemingly impossible journeys into reality. They empower individuals to rise, live their dreams, and go beyond conventional boundaries.”

About BTech Pani Puri Wali

Tapsi Upadhyay started her food stall after completing her BTech degree to serve healthy street snacks to her customers. She prepares air-fried puris for her pani puri stall, makes red chutney with jaggery, and uses mineral water to make the pani puri water. She currently manages over 40 carts located across India.