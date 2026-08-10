Alcaraz, Sinner against history: The daunting US Open statistic they must break after skipping Montreal and Cincinnati
This time, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will both arrive in New York without having played either the Canadian Open or Cincinnati.
It has been a strange period in men’s singles tennis, with Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1, becoming the latest big name to withdraw from the upcoming Cincinnati Masters.
The Italian has pulled out of the Canadian Open in Toronto, meaning he has not played competitively since successfully defending his Wimbledon title earlier this summer. His latest withdrawal came a week after Carlos Alcaraz also opted out of Cincinnati, leaving the Masters 1000 event without either of the world’s top two players and former champions when the men’s singles action begins Saturday.
Why Sinner and Alcaraz are not playing Cincinnati Masters
Alcaraz has been out of action for even longer. His last competitive appearance came at the Barcelona Open in April, where he suffered a wrist injury that kept him sidelined for five months and forced him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.
Although the Spaniard returned to training earlier this summer, he decided against playing in Cincinnati as a precautionary measure as he continues to build towards the US Open.
Sinner, meanwhile, is dealing with a knee problem that has prevented him from returning to competition since his Wimbledon triumph.
“After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati,” Sinner said in a statement released by Cincinnati Open tournament officials.
“My right knee has been bothering me and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I’m not ready to compete yet. I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can’t wait to be back next year and I’m now focusing on getting ready for the U.S. Open.”
Alcaraz, Sinner against US Open history
Cincinnati has traditionally been one of the final major stops before the US Open, making it an important hard-court tune-up for players heading to New York.
The tournament has also played a significant role in the recent careers of Sinner and Alcaraz. Sinner won the Cincinnati Masters in 2024 before going on to claim his maiden US Open title. Last year, Alcaraz lifted the Cincinnati trophy before beating Sinner in the US Open final.
This time, however, both will arrive in New York without having played either the Canadian Open or Cincinnati. And that brings an intriguing piece of history into the picture. No men's singles player has won the US Open after skipping both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati since 1990.
The bigger concern could be match practice.
Sinner has not played since Wimbledon and will head into the US Open with no competitive hard-court matches under his belt if he does not return before the tournament. For Alcaraz, the challenge is even greater. The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since April.
Neither player is currently expected to feature at the ATP 250 event in Winston-Salem, the final tournament before the US Open. That would leave both entering the season’s final Grand Slam with preparation coming largely through training rather than competition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More