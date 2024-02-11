 Anand Mahindra wants his grandsons to be like this kid who hugged a goalkeeper | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anand Mahindra wants his grandsons to be like this kid who hugged a goalkeeper. Here's why

Anand Mahindra wants his grandsons to be like this kid who hugged a goalkeeper. Here's why

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 11, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Anand Mahindra reshared an old video that shows a kid hugging goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain after his team lost a football match.

Anand Mahindra took to X to share an old video that captures a moment of kindness shown by a kid. In the clip, the child is seen running onto the field and hugging a goalkeeper to console him after he lost a match. While sharing this video, the business tycoon wrote that this is the kind of quality that he would like for his grandsons to have.

The image shows a kid hugging a goalkeeper. The pic is taken from a video Anand Mahindra posted on X. (Screenshot)

“This little boy apparently ran onto the pitch after a match to console the losing goalkeeper. My 2 young grandsons will soon be visiting us & I would wish for nothing more than for them to have hearts as empathetic & large as this kid’s,” Anand Mahindra wrote.

The incident took place back in 2022 when the kid invaded the pitch to hug Defensa y Justicia goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain after his team lost a football match against Boca Juniors, reports the Sun.

In the video, Unsain is seen sitting on his knees in front of the goalpost with a dejected look on his face. That is when the kid comes running towards him and embraces him.

Take a look at this wholesome video of the kid’s heartfelt gesture:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the X video has collected more than 1.4 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 3,900 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this heartwarming video?

“What a gesture,” posted an X user. “Is someone cutting onions in here?” shared another. “A child's hug is the best you can get. When I return from my office, my two-year-old hugs me tightly and taps my back. Best feeling ever. I forget everything at that time,” expressed a third.

“In a world craving kindness, this boy's gesture warms the heart. May we all learn empathy from such pure moments,” commented a fourth. “That's so sweet! They'll definitely pick up positivity from you. Can't wait to see the little heartwarmers in action!” wrote a fifth.

