Anand Mahindra wants his grandsons to be like this kid who hugged a goalkeeper. Here's why
Anand Mahindra reshared an old video that shows a kid hugging goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain after his team lost a football match.
Anand Mahindra took to X to share an old video that captures a moment of kindness shown by a kid. In the clip, the child is seen running onto the field and hugging a goalkeeper to console him after he lost a match. While sharing this video, the business tycoon wrote that this is the kind of quality that he would like for his grandsons to have.
“This little boy apparently ran onto the pitch after a match to console the losing goalkeeper. My 2 young grandsons will soon be visiting us & I would wish for nothing more than for them to have hearts as empathetic & large as this kid’s,” Anand Mahindra wrote.
The incident took place back in 2022 when the kid invaded the pitch to hug Defensa y Justicia goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain after his team lost a football match against Boca Juniors, reports the Sun.
In the video, Unsain is seen sitting on his knees in front of the goalpost with a dejected look on his face. That is when the kid comes running towards him and embraces him.
Take a look at this wholesome video of the kid’s heartfelt gesture:
Since being shared a few hours ago, the X video has collected more than 1.4 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 3,900 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.
What did X users say about this heartwarming video?
“What a gesture,” posted an X user. “Is someone cutting onions in here?” shared another. “A child's hug is the best you can get. When I return from my office, my two-year-old hugs me tightly and taps my back. Best feeling ever. I forget everything at that time,” expressed a third.
“In a world craving kindness, this boy's gesture warms the heart. May we all learn empathy from such pure moments,” commented a fourth. “That's so sweet! They'll definitely pick up positivity from you. Can't wait to see the little heartwarmers in action!” wrote a fifth.