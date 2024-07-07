Heidi Klum hits golden buzzer for 9-year-old Indian-origin sensation on America's Got Talent

Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl, left judges on America's Got Talent speechless with her brilliant voice. Mishra not only impressed the judges but also received a standing ovation from the audience members for her performance. A video of hers was shared on the official YouTube handle of America's Got Talent, which has gone viral online. Heidi Klum gave a golden buzzer to nine-year-old Pranysqa Mishra.

In a video, Mishra says, "I have always loved singing; it makes me happy. When I was four years old, I would pretend I had a microphone, and I would think that I was singing to the whole world."

Dressed in an adorable pink dress, Mishra gets on the stage and talks about her favourite singers and her favourite judges on the show. She then begins to sing River Deep by Mountain High. As soon as she starts singing, people are stunned with her voice and can't help but cheer for her. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds 10-year-old 'rock Goddess' for her jaw-dropping performance on America's Got Talent)

At the end of the clip, Heidi Klum is so impressed with her that she gives Mishra a golden buzzer and rushes to the stage to hug her.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The video also has more than 24,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "She sang the song so effortlessly; she was dancing, moving around, hitting all the high notes, right on the pitch! Congratulations on receiving the golden buzzer."

Another YouTuber @jacobmccain8794 said, "How is she 9 with that much control! The maturity and seasoning in her voice already! Her runs, her mixed belting into runs, her switching from head voice to belting was pretty amazing! She is a star! Being a powerhouse at 9, imagine at 20, my lord!"

"Imagine what this girl is going to sound like in 10 years. She could actually be a superstar. Haven't felt that floored from a kid singer since Angelica Hale. Rooting for her and a deserved golden buzzer!" commented a third.