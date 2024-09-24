Jojo Siwa's bedazzled bulge, nipple top in new magazine cover sparks debate

Jojo Siwa recently came under fire for a recent photoshoot. In a cover story for LadyGunn, the 21-year-old posed in a bedazzled bulge and top equipped with nipples. Though the Dance Moms alumnus is well-known for her outrageous looks, Monday's magazine cover didn't sit well with fans. Jojo Siwa's recent magazine cover has sparked debate online(Instagram)

Jojo Siwa calls herself ‘attention w***e’ in LadyGunn cover story

In her interview with LadyGunn, Siwa explained she's well aware of the fact that people make fun of her bold and carefree outlook. Calling herself an “attention w***e,” she said, “My favourite thing to do on this earth is to entertain and to make people smile and laugh, whether or not they are laughing with me or laughing at me. Obviously, no one likes being hated, but I enjoy being entertaining, and that is how people are entertained.”

Jojo Siwa's latest magazine cover sparks debate online

Siwa's controversial attire featured an embellished corset top featuring nipples and built-in abs. She paired the sparkly top with a matching codpiece. Shortly after the release of Siwa's cover story on social media, her ensemble, styled by Phil Gomez, stirred the internet. “Confused” netizens flooded the comment section, either disapproving of the outfit or slamming her management team for allegedly sabotaging her career.

“I don’t know who is managing her but they are ruining her career,” commented one Instagram user. A second wrote, “I don’t like this at all actually,” while a third said, “It’s not a good day to have eyes.” One more fan commented, “Why is it that I open instagram and get a full face full of a golden cup.” However, many quickly jumped in Siwa's defence, with one writing, “Honeslty this eats and yall are gonna switch up 5 years from now.”