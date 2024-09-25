Donald Trump quips he ‘sleeps’ and ‘kisses’ the divine immigration chart because ‘that chart…’

At a Georgia rally on Tuesday, September 24, former US President Donald Trump quipped that he sleeps and kisses the infamous immigration chart that “saved his life” from Pennsylvania assassination attempts. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to his supporters, Trump expressed, “I have a chart that's my all-time favorite! I love tha— is it around? ... is it around?” Trump asked as he turned away from the podium, briefly wandering offstage as if searching for it. He then jokingly pretended to hug the air before returning to the podium, saying, “I love it! I sleep with that chart every night. I kiss it. I love it, because that chart saved my life.”

Trump’s reference to the chart alluding the rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, when a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at the former president. Trump explained that his quick glance toward the immigration chart saved him from what could have been a fatal incident.

“If I didn’t look to the right, I wouldn’t be here with you today, I guarantee you that,” he said. “My two [adult] sons are great shooters and they said, ‘Dad, from 130 yards, a bad shooter couldn’t miss with that gun.’”

Crooks was quickly neutralized by the Secret Service, who killed him within seconds of the attack.

Trump credits divine intervention in foiling second assassination attempt

Recounting the July 13 incident, the ex-prez discussed a second apparent, more recent assassination attempt. This happened on September 15 while he was playing golf at his West Palm Beach course in Florida.

Trump recalled the moment when a Secret Service agent noticed a potential assassin lying in wait with a AK-47 kinda rifle. “This guy [the agent] was no games, and he was walking down the middle of that fairway, and he’s looking over and what does he see? He sees a rifle, just a small part of a very big weapon, and you see the barrel coming out of very heavy shrubbery,” Trump recounted.

“I’m telling you, that’s — God was watching there too, because you needed somebody really sharp.”

“We are consequential,” he touted to the crowd, stating that would-be assassins only “go after consequential presidents.”

“We’re going to be even more consequential because we’re going to do things that nobody has ever been able to do in this country,” Trump added.

The second alleged would-be assassin, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested on the same day, September 15. Routh has been charged with possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.