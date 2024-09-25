Donald Trump spreads OnlyFans model’s bizarre nail salon theory about Kamala Harris

Former US President Donald Trump recently shared a very baseless claim made by MAGA OnlyFans model Samantha Gangewere, alleging that people are being paid to attend Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign rallies. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump reposted a TikTok video by Gangewere (@thatboostedchick) on his platform, Truth Social, on Monday, where the OnlyFans model shares a story she heard at a nail salon, saying, “I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to.”

OnlyFans model alleges Harris Campaign is ‘getting a bunch of people’ for few bucks

Gangewere goes on to suggest that, “She’s not even a citizen, she can’t vote, but she wants that extra money.”

“Their campaign is getting a bunch of people, that’s why you see these people on the side of the road with signs or whatever going to these protests.”

She then added that the attendees are allegedly compensated for travel and other expenses, despite being ineligible to vote. “They get travel paid for and everything and they’re not even able to vote,” she said.

A Daily Beast report shows Gangewere has amassed nearly two million Instagram followers and co-owns a steakhouse in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with her husband.

The model has previously made several inflammatory remarks like transgender individuals “belong in a mental ward,” or she criticized the focus on Trump, writing, “Y’all are way too concerned about [Trump].” She went on to make the offensive claim, “We got trannys running around thinking their biological woman [sic] shooting up our schools.”

MAGA OnlyFans model's nail salon conspiracy about Harris goes viral

This isn’t the first time Trump has made baseless claims about political campaigns. Like During his 2016 presidential run, Trump claimed that protests against him, both before and after the election, were orchestrated by “paid protesters”.

Even earlier this year, he alleged that protests at Columbia University in support of Palestine were attended by “paid agitators” and “professional agitators.” Last month, Trump even claimed that a large crowd photographed at one of Harris’s rallies was digitally manipulated using AI.