‘Yikes!’ Trump campaign confuses state of Georgia with European country in new ad

Donald Trump recently encountered an embarrassing mishap as his campaign ran an advert for the state of Georgia featuring a beautiful landscape of the European country, Georgia. This mix-up has stirred the internet, with netizens calling out the former president for not properly fact-checking his campaign ads. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump campaign confuses Georgia with the country of Georgia

With the elections just six weeks away, the stakes are high for both the GOP presidential nominee and his rival, Kamala Harris. Following Joe Biden's exit from the race earlier this year, the ex-prez expressed some serious confidence in claiming a victory in the state of Georgia. This resulted in his campaign spending less than $3 million on ad buys in the battleground swing state, according to Reuters.

On top of relatively low spending, the Trump campaign made a silly gaffe in one of the ads that read, “ATTENTION GEORGIA: I’m humbly asking you to stop what you’re doing and check your voter registration status.” “Only a handful of votes will decide this election. We can stop inflation, secure our borders, lower taxes, and make America Great Again!”

The ad featured a backdrop of serene mountains with fields of blooming flowers. Although at first, it seemed like a perfectly good campaign advertisement, social media soon erupted after users matched the photo of the beautiful landscape to a stock image of the Caucasus mountains, which span the northern part of the European country Georgia.

“Yikes. The Trump campaign is running ads in Georgia featuring a picture from....the country of Georgia. Top notch operation,” wrote Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for the Kamala Harris campaign, on X, formerly Twitter. "Be happy there are no "Sharpies" available. Trump would add Russia to part of the U.S.," wrote an X user.