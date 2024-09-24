Modi refuses to give MAGA a desi boost, snubs Trump & skips meet, ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ moment hopes dashed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wrapped up his three-day official visit to the US without meeting Donald Trump days after Republican presidential nominee announced the meet at the Flint, Michigan rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of USA Donald Trump during the Howdy Modi Event at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sep 23, 2019.(ANI Photo)

Fox News reported that Modi was expected to make an appearance on Long Island on Sunday for Trump's rally. However despite Trump's comments India had denied any such meeting even before PM left for US. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that there is no “specific meeting at present” with the ex-President

During the visit he attended Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community in Long Island, met US tech giants and addressed the UN's Summit of the Future on Monday. He also held bilateral discussions with world leaders on all three days.

But chose not to meet both the presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The apparent snub comes days after Trump claimed in one of his rallies that his fantastic friend Modi will be coming to US to meet him.

“He’s fantastic. I mean, fantastic, man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic,” Trump told supporters at a town hall in Flint, Michigan on Tuesday.

Modi dashes Trump's ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ hopes

Modi's move is in contrast to two earlier occasions when he had subtly endorsed a "Trump Sarkar."

Despite their ‘friendship’ being defined by a strong personal bond and shared political ideologies. Modi has often praised Trump’s "America First" policy, which aligned with his own "Make in India" campaign.

Their relationship made global headlines, especially during the "Howdy, Modi" rally in Houston in 2019. At that time, Trump was president running for his second term, and Modi, as a foreign leader, invited him on stage in front of 50,000 Indian-Americans, a key voting base for Trump. In a show of support, Modi even shouted, "Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar" (This time, Trump government).

In 2020, Modi hosted Trump at the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad, drawing over 100,000 people. These events were significant during Trump’s re-election campaign and helped him send a message to his Hindu supporters in the U.S. However, this year, there was no repeat of the “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar” moment from Modi.