Hanumankind, Aditya Gadhvi, Devi Sri Prasad perform at ‘Modi and US’ event in New York. Watch

The 'Modi and US' supershow reached full swing as popular artists Devi Sri Prasad, Hanumankind, and Aditya Gadhvi performed in front of a crowd of over 13,500 people at Nassau Coliseum in New York. Aditya Gadhvi mesmerised the audience with his superhit track Khalasi. (Also Read: Coldplay dreams trashed? Here’s where else you can watch the band in 2025 if not Mumbai) Hanumankind, Aditya Gadhvi, and Devi Sri Prasad welcome PM Modi in New York

Popular hip-hop artist Hanumankind also thrilled the audiences with his outstanding performance. This marked the first time these stars performed together on the same stage, which indeed promised a memorable experience for the audience.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Nassau Coliseum, where he addressed the enthusiastic Indian diaspora. PM Modi's address at the "Modi and US" programme was a historic event that unfolded at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

Artists from different groups have been preparing since days to showcase traditional music for the big show once the PM's arrival. The artists performed 'Yakshagana', a form of traditional folk dance popular in the coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of Kerala, at the venue.

Members of the Indian diaspora belonging to Tamil Nadu played the traditional musical instrument 'Parai' at the event ahead of PM Modi's address to the diaspora. A group was seen performing Mallakhamb earlier on Sunday – an acrobatic activity that originated in Maharashtra, outside Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island.

Jaydev Anata of the Mallakhamb Federation US said, "We are promoting Mallakhamb in the USA as an acrobatic and gymnastic sport with the objective of getting it into the Olympics. We are using every opportunity to present this to the public."

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition to addressing the Summit of the Future on September 23.