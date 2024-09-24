PM Narendra Modi meets Ukraine's Zelensky in New York, reaffirms peace support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Monday, marking their second meeting in a month. Prime Minister Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in New York.(@narendramodi X )

PM Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s readiness to assist in efforts aimed at securing a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict. During his three-day visit to the US, Modi engaged in a series of high-profile events, including the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington on Saturday.

On Sunday, he addressed a large gathering of the Indian-American community in Long Island, followed by his speech at the UN's Summit of the Future on Monday.

In addition, Modi held bilateral discussions with several world leaders across all three days.

“Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, he made a historic visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 1992.

A joint statement following Modi's visit to Ukraine mentioned that both leaders expressed a shared interest in advancing bilateral ties, aiming to upgrade their relationship from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic one in the future.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, emphasising mutual trust, respect, and openness for the benefit of the people in both countries.

A joint statement issued by Quad leaders after their meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21 said that they stand for adherence to international law and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

