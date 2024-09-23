Narendra Modi US visit live updates: India, Nepal discuss areas of mutual interest
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: As part of his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York to address the United Nations Summit of the Future. In New York, PM Modi also held several key bilateral meetings. It included talks with Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli, Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas....Read More
Earlier, PM Modi addressed the members of Indian diaspora at a community event in New York's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Speaking at the event, PM Modi touched on several themes like India's general elections and India's growing technological capability among others. "I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position...For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you 'Rashtradoot'," he said.
PM Modi also hosted a roundtable of top tech CEOs from the US to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors. Among those in attendance were Sundar Pichai from Google and Shantanu Narayen from Adobe.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: PM Modi and US President Joe Biden welcomed private sector cooperation on emerging technologies. The two leaders also welcomed progress on the signing of MoU between Commerce ministries of two countries to enhance the two countries' innovation ecosystems under the "Innovation Handshake" agenda.
“IBM's recent conclusion of memoranda of understanding with the Indian government, which will enable IBM's Watsonx platform on India's Airawat supercomputer and drive new AI innovation opportunities, enhance R&D collaboration on advanced semiconductor processors, and increase support for India's National Quantum Mission,” noted a fact sheet released by the White House.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: “The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of age-old, multi-faceted and expanding 🇮🇳- 🇳🇵 partnership,” said MEA Spokesperson on the meeting between PM Modi and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: During bilateral talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York, PM Modi expressed India's support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.
“Exchanged views of further strengthening long standing friendship with the people of Palestine,” PM Modi said.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: PM Modi hosted a roundtable of top tech CEOs from the US to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies.
“The tech-roundtable focused on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum; Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Computing, IT and Communication; and Semiconductor technologies,” said a press release by India's External Affairs Ministry.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: "Thank you New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme. Grateful to all those who joined," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: During bilateral talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, PM Modi expressed “deep concern” on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support for the Palestinian people.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: PM Modi said his bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah was ‘very productive’.
PM Modi said the two leaders discussed ways of adding “vigour” to bilateral ties in sectors like pharmaceuticals, food processing, technology, energy and more.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India,” PM Modi posted on X.
Narendra Modi US visit live updates: Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli described his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “very good”. PM Modi is holding several key bilateral meetings in New York during his visit to the United States.