Narendra Modi US visit live updates: As part of his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York to address the United Nations Summit of the Future. In New York, PM Modi also held several key bilateral meetings. It included talks with Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli, Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the members of Indian diaspora at a community event in New York's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Speaking at the event, PM Modi touched on several themes like India's general elections and India's growing technological capability among others. "I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position...For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you 'Rashtradoot'," he said.

PM Modi also hosted a roundtable of top tech CEOs from the US to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors. Among those in attendance were Sundar Pichai from Google and Shantanu Narayen from Adobe.