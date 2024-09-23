When Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with PM Modi, 'This is India’s moment’: Seals the deal with…

When Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he didn’t hold back, declaring, “This is India’s moment” as he sealed a promising partnership with the nation. During a roundtable with top American tech CEOs, Indian PM, who is currently on his US tour, emphasised country’s growing potential while discussing the need of deeper collaborations across technology and innovation. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Indian PM Narendra Modi

Nvidia CEO praises PM Modi’s ‘tech driven’ approach

“I have enjoyed so many meetings with Prime Minister. He is such an incredible student and every time I see him, he wants to learn about technology, Artificial Intelligence,” Jensen Huang remarked after the wrap up of the roundtable meeting.

Also read: Trump makes a stark prediction if he doesn't win the election, 'I won't...'

The philanthropist, didn’t mince his words when describing the immense potential India holds in the tech industry, particularly in AI. “India is also home of some of the world's greatest computer scientists,” he said. Calling it a great opportunity he continued, “I am looking forward to partnering with India in a very deep way to make that possible...This is India's moment, you have to seize the opportunity."

PM Modi’s roundtable meeting with US tech CEO’s

The meeting organised by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, witnessed CEOs of 15 leading US tech firms gathered at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Following the discussion, Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised Modi's "Digital India" vision, noting the PM's push to continue manufacturing and designing in India, including Google's Pixel phones.

Pichai pointed out how PM Modi believes that AI can transform important areas like healthcare, education, and farming. “We are proud to be partnering with India. We are robustly investing in AI in India and we look forward to doing more,” he said referring to Google’s plan of AI expansion and investment in India.

Also read: Joe Biden's glaring faux pas before he introduces PM Modi, 'Who's next'

Aiming to make India the third-biggest economy in the world by his third term, Prime Minister Modi wrapped up the meeting by assuring business leaders of India's strong commitment to protecting intellectual property. The meeting featured big names like AMD CEO Lisa Su, HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Dr. Noubar Afeyan, the Chairman of Moderna, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, among others.

PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora

After his meeting and bilateral discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as Quad leaders Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of India made his way to deliver a historic address to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York. During this address, he referred to them as India's "strong" brand ambassadors.

“You have built a bridge between India and America. Your skills, talent, and dedication are unmatched. Even though you may be separated by seven seas, no distance is great enough to keep you away from India,” PM said during his appearance.” He added, “What Ma Bharati has taught us is unforgettable. No matter where we go, we embrace everyone as family. Understanding and living in diversity is in our blood.”