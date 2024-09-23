Nvidia's Jensen Huang effusively praises ‘incredible student’ PM Modi: ‘Every time I meet him…’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who met PM Narendra Modi in a roundtable conference in New York, said that India is having its moment and all businesses have to seize this opportunity. He said, “This is India's moment. You have to seize the opportunity” as he talked about Nvidia wishing to partner with India on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp, after meeting PM Modi, highlighted India's opportunity in AI, its talented workforce, and the importance of partnerships in advancing the country’s growing startup economy and AI infrastructure.(Bloomberg)

He said, “I have enjoyed so many meetings with Prime Minister. He is such an incredible student and every time I see him, he wants to learn about technology, Artificial Intelligence, the potential and opportunity for India, the impact on Indian society & industry...India is also home of some of the world's greatest computer scientists. So, this is great opportunity. Artificial Intelligence is also a new industry, a new manufacturing industry that is very important and so I'm looking forward to partner with India in a very deep way to make that possible."

He praised India's startup economy saying, “For all of the startups. India is the home of the third largest startup economy and so this new generation of startups are all based on AI and in order to do so, you have to have AI infrastructure, just the number of partnerships we have all over India.”