Sundar Pichai praises PM Modi's ‘clear vision’ for AI in India: ‘He wants Google to do more for Indians’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with major tech bosses- including Google's Sundar Pichai and Nvidia's Jensen Huang- during his three-day visit to the United States. The prime minister discussed India's potential and opportunities that the country has to offer to the world as he assured US business leaders of India's deep commitment to protection of intellectual property. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, is seen. Sundar Pichai emphasized PM Modi's challenge to leverage AI for India's benefit and highlighted Google's commitment to AI investments in the country.(Reuters)

The roundtable hosted by PM Modi in New York also included Chairman President and CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, IBM COE Arvind Krishna, Lisa Su CEO of AMD, among others.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Sundar Pichai said that the Indian prime minister saying that “he is challenging us to do more in terms of AI so that it benefits the people of India.”

PM has pushed us to continue to making in India and designing in India and wants to make sure that ultimately AI is there to benefit the people of India, Sundar Pichai said.

“The PM is focused on transforming India with his Digital India vision. He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in India. We are proud to have our Pixel phones being made in India”, the tech boss said.

Reflecting on PM Modi's vision for AI in India, Sundar Pichai said, “He challenged us to think about the application of AI in healthcare, agriculture and he is also thinking about the AI infrastructure of India.”

Google is robustly investing in AI in India, Sundar Pichai asserted, adding, “We have several programmes and partnerships as we look forward to doing more in India.”

PM Modi has a “clear vision” both in terms of the opportunity that AI will create and he wants to make sure that AI is there to benefit the people of India, the Google boss said.