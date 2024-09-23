Megyn Kelly blasts ‘thin Ozempic’ Oprah Winfrey over ‘ridiculous’ town hall for Kamala Harris

Megyn Kelly gave her unfiltered opinion about Oprah Winfrey on Friday’s episode of the SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show. The 53-year-old commentator blasted “thin Ozempic Oprah” for hosting a “ridiculous” town hall for Kamala Harris in Michigan last week. Kelly claimed that the 70-year-old talk show host is no longer genuine. Megyn Kelly gives her unfiltered opinion about Oprah Winfrey as she slams the 70-year-old for hosting 'ridiculous' town hall for Kamala Harris

‘I miss fat Oprah’: Megyn Kelly

The former Fox News host, who is known for being vocal about her strong and often controversial opinions, told her podcast viewers, “I miss fat Oprah.” Kelly vented about Winfrey becoming an “elitist” and losing her “sense of authenticity” along with the “pounds,” referring to her dramatic weight loss transformation.

ALSO READ: Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy over ‘blatant lies’ in Netflix show Monsters

“I used to love Oprah, like most of us who grew up when we did,” Kelly said, adding, “And only now did I realize I’ve been getting spoon-fed propaganda from this woman for years.” The town hall that Winfrey emceed in the battleground state Thursday was billed as the “Unite for America Rally.”

The star-studded event for the Harris campaign was virtually attended by a host of A-listers, including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, and Jennifer Lopez. However, Kelly claimed that the “debacle” town hall was “the ultimate culmination of her [Winfrey's] journalistic fails.”

ALSO READ: Inside ‘hellhole’ Brooklyn prison where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is locked up

One of the moments from the Harris-Winfrey interview that stirred a debate online was the vice president's admission about possessing a gun. “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot, sorry,” the Democratic presidential candidate said. “Probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later,” she added.

Kelly blasted Winfrey for not pushing Harris enough about her stance on gun control policies. “You can craft that question in a number of ways, but it must be crafted if you’re an honest broker,” the former NBC News correspondent said, adding, “She's not,” in reference to Winfrey.