Megyn Kelly slams Justin Bieber, friends for silence over Diddy’s arrest: ‘If he was a victim, God forbid…’

Megyn Kelly is calling out celebrities like Justin Bieber, Usher, Ashton Kutcher, and others who were once close to disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs for their silence following his arrest. Combs was taken into custody on Monday on serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Megyn Kelly criticises celebrities like Justin Bieber and Usher for their silence on Sean Combs' arrest for serious charges. Urges them to speak out, highlighting their close ties with Combs

In a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly questioned why Combs' close friends have not publicly addressed the allegations. She specifically mentioned Bieber, pointing to his close relationship with Combs at a young age, and suggested that he should speak out, even if he was a victim of the alleged crimes.

Megyn Kelly calls out Diddy’s ‘friends’ to speak out

Since November of last year, the bombshell revelations of Diddy's twisted secrets have resulted in multiple lawsuits and even an FBI raid on his Los Angeles and Miami mansions. This week, the Bad Boy Records producer was finally arrested and is currently being held in a Brooklyn jail.

The music mogul maintained close friendships with many A-list musicians and pop stars, including Justin Bieber, who first connected with Diddy around the age of 15, and Usher, who met him at 13 or 14 and admitted getting introduced to “a totally different set of s*** — sex, specifically” by Diddy.

“Justin Bieber... they're not alleging his name in any of this, but Justin was very young when he came into Diddy’s circle,” Megyn Kelly recalled. “There's no question, he had a lot of exposure to this guy, and I think he should say something.”

Several old videos have resurfaced, particularly those showing Bieber’s interactions with Diddy, sparking speculation among fans that Bieber may have been one of Diddy's victims. Many believe this could explain Bieber's apparent distancing from the rapper in recent years.

Megyn encourages Bieber to speak up even if ‘he was a victim’

Kelly acknowledged the difficult position Bieber might be in if he were a victim of Diddy's troubled past. "It's very hard to come forward and say this has happened to you, but if he was a victim, God forbid, I encourage him to speak out," she said. “You need someone strong like that to break the dam.”

The talk show host suggests that if high-profile figures like Usher, Justin Bieber, or Ashton Kutcher were to speak out about what they know about Sean Combs and his whereabouts it would demonstrate leadership. “If you actually had an Usher, a Bieber, or someone like an Ashton Kutcher — I don't think he was an abuse victim, but he was good friends with Diddy for a long time — come out and say what they know, it would show leadership.”

“And it would give the others who are on this list permission and the security of not being the only one that has to worry about retribution,” she added.

Justin Bieber ‘disturbed’ after Diddy’s arrest

Despite fans claiming that Bieber began distancing himself from Diddy at a young age, the pop star collaborated with Combs on the track "Moment" from the 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid. However, he has not been seen with Diddy in public since. Now, a source informed the Daily Mail, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off." They added, "Justin hasn't been responding since the home raids. He's not going to."

The insider also mentioned that Bieber "regrets" working with Diddy, stating that he would never have collaborated with the disgraced mogul had he known about the allegations at the time.

On the other hand, Sean Combs is awaiting his trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. He was recently placed on suicide watch as a "supervisory precaution for inmates at risk of self-harm that necessitates frequent observation," after his bail plea was rejected twice. He is reportedly worried about his seven kids.