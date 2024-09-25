Who is Warren Jones Crazybull? Idaho man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump in phone calls to Mar-a-Lago

Warren Jones Crazybull, a man from Idhao, has pleaded “not guilty” after being charged with threatening to kill GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. Warren Jones Crazybull allegedly made at least nine threatening phone calls to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on July 31, just two weeks after an attempted assassination on the former President in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to Forbes report, the Secret Service filed a criminal complaint and obtained a search warrant after 64-year-oldCrazybull of Sandpoint, Idaho, made at multiplephone calls to Trump's Florida residence on July 31. During those conversations, the former president was repeatedly threatened with death.

“Find Trump...I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to down him personally and kill him,” Crazybull said in a one call, as per the Department of Justice complaint.

One of Trump National Golf Club's is situated in New Jersey city of Bedminster.

Crazybull's FB page flooded with threats to Trump's life

In addition, Crazybull is believed to be the owner of a Facebook page that is full of threats against the life and safety of the former president.

One of his FB post reads: “I start driving to the home of this multi person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down in single combat,” according to a Secret Service agent's affidavit.

“I’m coming for you Trump,” another stated.

He has also made threats against John F. Kennedy and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Crazybull was apprehended on August 1, after the Secret Service used T-Mobile mobile phone location data to track him down. On August 20, he was subsequently charged and entered a not guilty plea to the allegation of making threats against Trump.

In statements given to law authorities following his interrogation, Crazybull asserted that he had threatened Trump because of “broken treaties that resulted in the loss of his land”. He further told officials that “he would not attempt to kill former President Trump,” but could not allow the GOP contender to retake the White House.

His detention occurred only a few weeks before the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who was charged with attempting to kill Trump on September 15 at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Crazybull is slated to go on trial October 28.